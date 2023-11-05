Breakfast Quinoa Bowl With Plums And Dark Chocolate Recipe
Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day. Well, it's certainly the most important meal of the morning, and because, for many people, breakfast is the way of setting yourself up for the day ahead, the difference between a good breakfast and a bad breakfast can be the difference between a good day and a bad day.
This breakfast quinoa bowl recipe, developed by Jennine Rye, is packed with goodness without compromising on flavor. Instead of oats or cereals, this breakfast bowl is based on quinoa, which, while relatively niche about a decade ago, has very much stepped into the mainstream. It is in fact not a type of grain, but actually a seed, and because of its nutrient-dense makeup, it is considered a superfood. Quinoa boasts high quantities of protein, fiber, manganese and magnesium, folate, and thiamine, and unlike a lot of meat-free foods, all nine essential amino acids are present in quinoa.
On top of that, this dish includes coconut, plums, and dark chocolate for even more health benefits, as well as a whole heap of delicious flavor. This breakfast quinoa bowl with plums and dark chocolate is perfect for a lazy Saturday or Sunday morning breakfast, so why not give it a try this weekend?
Gather the ingredients for this breakfast quinoa bowl with plums and dark chocolate
To begin this breakfast quinoa bowl with plums and dark chocolate recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want quinoa, butter, coconut milk (or a different milk of your choice), cinnamon, vanilla extract, cocoa powder, maple syrup, desiccated coconut, and dark chocolate. To serve, you'll need coconut flakes and plums.
Step 1: Rinse the quinoa
Rinse the quinoa for 1-2 minutes under cold water until the water runs clear.
Step 2: Add the quinoa and butter to a pan
To a medium-sized saucepan placed over medium heat, add the rinsed quinoa and butter.
Step 3: Toast the quinoa
Toast for 4-5 minutes, stirring regularly, until the quinoa begins to color and smell nutty.
Step 4: Add milk
Add the coconut milk.
Step 5: Simmer
Bring the mixture to a low simmer, cover, and let cook for 15-20 minutes.
Step 6: Allow the quinoa to sit
Remove the quinoa from the heat and allow to sit for 5 minutes.
Step 7: Add the rest of the ingredients
Stir in the ground cinnamon, vanilla extract, cocoa powder, maple syrup, desiccated coconut, and salt.
Step 8: Stir in the dark chocolate
Stir in 1 piece of dark chocolate, reserving the rest for topping.
Step 9: Slice the plums
Cut the plums into slices.
Step 10: Assemble and serve
Serve the quinoa in bowls with more dark chocolate, slices of fresh plums, and coconut flakes on top. Add a little extra milk if desired.
What can I add to this breakfast quinoa bowl?
The great thing about breakfast bowls is how easily adaptable they are, whether that is to account for dietary restrictions, whatever you currently have in the kitchen cupboards, or just personal preference. While this recipe uses coconut milk, if you have other preferred types of plant milk, such as soy or almond, you could just as easily use those. Similarly, if you're a fan of cow's milk, that will work just fine too.
This recipe uses plums, which pair wonderfully with the dark chocolate and add a seasonal touch to the dish. However, depending on the season, you could really use any fruit, dried or fresh. Strawberries make a classic pairing with dark chocolate, as do most other berries. Cherries, bananas, or pears also make delicious pairings for this breakfast quinoa bowl. You could also add in some nuts for a protein-rich bit of texture. Almonds, walnuts, and pecans would all accompany this bowl brilliantly. Additionally, this is a great dish to add things like chia seeds, protein powder, or spirulina, making it even more nutritious.
Can this breakfast quinoa bowl be made in advance?
This breakfast quinoa bowl is an ideal breakfast to make ahead of time, leaving you with a quick option in the mornings. You can easily make up a large batch over the weekend and then store it in fridge for breakfasts for the week ahead. Stored in an airtight container in the fridge, this breakfast quinoa bowl recipe will keep for 4-5 days. When the morning rolls around, all you need to do is take it out of the fridge and enjoy it however you like. You can eat it cold, allow it to warm up to room temperature, or even pop it in the microwave to warm it up. And if it has become too thick over time, you can easily remedy this by adding in a bit more milk.
Did you know that you can also store the quinoa in the freezer after cooking it? It is indeed freezable, so long as it is secured in an airtight container. Then, when you're ready to use it, simply take it out of the freezer the night before and put it in the fridge to thaw overnight. Simple!
- ½ cup uncooked quinoa
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 cup coconut milk, or other milk of your choice
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon desiccated coconut
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 ounce dark chocolate, divided
- 2 fresh plums, sliced
- ¼ cup coconut flakes
|Calories per Serving
|690
|Total Fat
|46.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|35.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|15.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|63.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.7 g
|Total Sugars
|23.3 g
|Sodium
|101.8 mg
|Protein
|11.3 g