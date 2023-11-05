Breakfast Quinoa Bowl With Plums And Dark Chocolate Recipe

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day. Well, it's certainly the most important meal of the morning, and because, for many people, breakfast is the way of setting yourself up for the day ahead, the difference between a good breakfast and a bad breakfast can be the difference between a good day and a bad day.

This breakfast quinoa bowl recipe, developed by Jennine Rye, is packed with goodness without compromising on flavor. Instead of oats or cereals, this breakfast bowl is based on quinoa, which, while relatively niche about a decade ago, has very much stepped into the mainstream. It is in fact not a type of grain, but actually a seed, and because of its nutrient-dense makeup, it is considered a superfood. Quinoa boasts high quantities of protein, fiber, manganese and magnesium, folate, and thiamine, and unlike a lot of meat-free foods, all nine essential amino acids are present in quinoa.

On top of that, this dish includes coconut, plums, and dark chocolate for even more health benefits, as well as a whole heap of delicious flavor. This breakfast quinoa bowl with plums and dark chocolate is perfect for a lazy Saturday or Sunday morning breakfast, so why not give it a try this weekend?