Gluten-Free Pumpkin Seed Crackers And Pumpkin Hummus Recipe

When it comes to appetizers, having an option that's gluten-free is a must for your holiday table. These gluten-free pumpkin seed crackers aren't just a thin, crisp, flavorful, and completely crave-worthy snack, they're also made with a variety of nuts and seeds for a pre-dinner bite you can feel good about. Almond flour, ground flaxseed, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and chia seeds come together for a crisp cracker that's hardy enough to scoop up just about any dip you prefer. Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, they pair well with both sweet and savory dips, or as an accompaniment to a charcuterie board. The crunchy texture and mild, nutty flavor with a hint of salt will keep your guests coming back for more.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse loves the ease of these crackers. "When you think about making your own crackers, it seems like a challenging task. These pumpkin seed crackers are incredibly easy to throw together and totally foolproof — a quick mix and they're ready to spread onto baking sheets and bake until crisp. The hardest part will be getting your family to resist eating them until your guests arrive."

Pair with a velvety pumpkin hummus that's lightly sweetened with maple syrup, brightened with lemon juice, and flavored with a touch of pumpkin pie spice, for a sweet and savory combination that's perfect for your fall table.