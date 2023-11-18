Gluten-Free Pumpkin Seed Crackers And Pumpkin Hummus Recipe
When it comes to appetizers, having an option that's gluten-free is a must for your holiday table. These gluten-free pumpkin seed crackers aren't just a thin, crisp, flavorful, and completely crave-worthy snack, they're also made with a variety of nuts and seeds for a pre-dinner bite you can feel good about. Almond flour, ground flaxseed, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and chia seeds come together for a crisp cracker that's hardy enough to scoop up just about any dip you prefer. Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, they pair well with both sweet and savory dips, or as an accompaniment to a charcuterie board. The crunchy texture and mild, nutty flavor with a hint of salt will keep your guests coming back for more.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse loves the ease of these crackers. "When you think about making your own crackers, it seems like a challenging task. These pumpkin seed crackers are incredibly easy to throw together and totally foolproof — a quick mix and they're ready to spread onto baking sheets and bake until crisp. The hardest part will be getting your family to resist eating them until your guests arrive."
Pair with a velvety pumpkin hummus that's lightly sweetened with maple syrup, brightened with lemon juice, and flavored with a touch of pumpkin pie spice, for a sweet and savory combination that's perfect for your fall table.
Gather the ingredients for gluten-free pumpkin seed crackers and pumpkin hummus
The base of these pumpkin seed crackers is a combination of almond flour, ground flaxseed, olive oil, and water. If needed, the almond flour can be substituted with ground oat flour or brown rice flour for a nut-free option. The flaxseed helps bind the crackers together. Sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and chia seeds add great texture, but feel free to swap with any nuts or seeds you prefer in equal quantities. The crackers are seasoned simply with salt and pepper for a great pairing with just about any dip or cheese, but you can also add a touch of paprika, cayenne, cumin, or other spices as desired.
For a quick pumpkin hummus, you'll need canned chickpeas and pumpkin puree. Thrown in a food processor with maple syrup to sweeten the mixture, lemon juice for a hint of acidity, olive oil for richness, and salt and pumpkin pie spice for a deep fall flavor, this hummus comes together in minutes for a homemade dip that's seasonal and delicious.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 300 F.
Step 2: Line two baking sheets
Line two large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
Step 3: Combine dry ingredients
In a medium bowl, stir to combine the almond flour, flaxseed, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, salt, and pepper.
Step 4: Stir in wet ingredients
Add olive oil and water and stir to combine.
Step 5: Let stand
Let the mixture stand for 10 minutes or until no liquid is visible and the mixture is spreadable.
Step 6: Divide the seed mixture
Divide between the two prepared baking sheets.
Step 7: Spread and bake
Spread the mixture as thinly as possible to coat each baking sheet. Bake for 1 hour until firm.
Step 8: Prepare hummus
In the meantime, add the chickpeas, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pumpkin pie spice to a food processor.
Step 9: Process until smooth
Process until smooth then chill until ready to serve.
Step 10: Break up the crackers
Once they're done baking, let the crackers stand 10 minutes, then break into pieces.
Step 11: Serve
Serve crackers with the pumpkin hummus.
How can I switch up the pumpkin seed crackers?
These pumpkin seed crackers are easy to change up based on what you have on hand, as well as what mix-ins you prefer. If you're looking to create a nut-free version of these crackers, substitute the almond flour for oat flour or brown rice flour in an equal quantity. The flour, ground flaxseed, oil, and water create a base for the crackers, but the rest is up to you.
For the inclusions, try swapping in hemp seeds, poppy seeds, finely chopped nuts, or even everything bagel seasoning for a flavorful result. Want to spice things up? Cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne, or paprika can be added for a boost of flavor, or try adding dried herbs like oregano or thyme for an herbaceous touch. For a final flourish, top with flaky sea salt for a snack you won't be able to stop munching on.
How long can I store pumpkin seed crackers and pumpkin hummus?
When it comes to preparing for the holidays, having an appetizer ready far in advance is a hosting game changer. Cool and store the baked crackers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks. Store the pumpkin hummus in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. Note that it's highly unlikely that a batch of these thin, crispy snacks won't be gobbled up within a few days.
The beauty of these crackers lies not just in how delicious they are or how easy they are to put together, but also how one small batch of ingredients stretches to create two baking sheets-worth of crackers. Whether served alongside a charcuterie board, or paired with a great dip, like pumpkin hummus, they're a hearty and impressive way to welcome your guests to your home.
What else can I serve with pumpkin seed crackers?
Pumpkin seed crackers don't just pair well with pumpkin hummus, although that duo is a wonderful way to celebrate the fall season. Served up for Thanksgiving, they're a festive but healthy way to start the party. They're also great for plunging into a variety of dips, including classic sour cream dip, guacamole, caramelized onion dip, whipped feta, roasted red pepper dip, and more.
Place them alongside meats, cheeses, and jams for a lovely pre-dinner bite, or keep them tucked away in the cabinet for an afternoon or late night snack. Pair with Greek yogurt dip and crudite for a healthy way to munch between holidays, or liven up your movie night by dunking these thin crisps into a hot spinach dip. No matter what you pair them with, these crisp, wholesome crackers will always satisfy your snack cravings, while nourishing your body at the same time.
- For the crackers
- ½ cup almond flour
- ⅓ cup ground flaxseed
- ¼ cup raw sunflower seeds
- ½ cup raw pumpkin seeds
- ¼ cup sesame seeds
- ¼ cup chia seeds
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup water
- For the pumpkin hummus
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
|Calories per Serving
|220
|Total Fat
|13.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.7 g
|Total Sugars
|6.5 g
|Sodium
|258.4 mg
|Protein
|8.0 g