What Is Mushroom Coffee And Why Is It So Popular?

It's not everywhere yet, but in recent years, you may have noticed a growing — and peculiar — presence on coffee shop menus: mushroom coffee. Once a niche product, it has been surging in popularity, growing from a $460 million worldwide market in 2020, according to Grand View Research, to over $3 billion by the end of 2024, per Precedence Research. And while growth is never assured, forecasts expect that number to grow to around $5 billion by early next decade. So, even if you don't have any coffee shops around you selling it right now, you likely will soon.

Of course, this will lead you to ask the first question almost everyone has when they see mushroom coffee on a menu for the first time: "What?" Mushroom coffee is actually a relatively simple concept, usually being a mixture of ground mushrooms and coffee. However, you will also find some mushroom coffee brands that forgo the coffee half entirely and are just a blend of different powdered mushrooms, sometimes with flavorings like chicory root added to more closely mimic the flavor of real coffee.

Either way, it's brewed much the same way as regular coffee, by steeping in hot water. As you might expect, the mushrooms lend the coffee a more earthy flavor, which can actually help balance out the normal bitterness. Because some coffee is being subbed out for mushroom powder, it also typically has less caffeine, while coffee-free varieties will be completely caffeine-free. That's all pretty clear, but why are people drinking this?