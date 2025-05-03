13 Absolute Best Mushroom Coffee Brands, According To Online Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mushrooms can be a love-or-hate thing, often because of their texture. But if you switch to mushroom coffee, you may still be able to obtain some of the nutritional benefits of mushrooms without any potential yuck factor. While studies are still being done, mushroom coffee could help aid digestion, provide a boost to your immune system, and reduce your cholesterol — and we must say it can be pretty darn tasty, too.

If you're looking for a lower-caffeine option, mushroom coffee might be the way to go. Of course, there's a variety of fungi typically used in mushroom coffee, so wading into the market can be a little intimidating. Since so many brands have hopped on the mushroom coffee bandwagon, you may be wondering where to start.

With that in mind, we aimed to determine which mushroom coffee brands are the best — and no group is better-suited to judge that than customers. After heading into the wide world of online mushroom coffee reviews, and reading an almost mind-numbing amount about of consumer feedback, we present this list of the absolute best mushroom coffee options based on online reviews.