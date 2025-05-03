13 Absolute Best Mushroom Coffee Brands, According To Online Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Mushrooms can be a love-or-hate thing, often because of their texture. But if you switch to mushroom coffee, you may still be able to obtain some of the nutritional benefits of mushrooms without any potential yuck factor. While studies are still being done, mushroom coffee could help aid digestion, provide a boost to your immune system, and reduce your cholesterol — and we must say it can be pretty darn tasty, too.
If you're looking for a lower-caffeine option, mushroom coffee might be the way to go. Of course, there's a variety of fungi typically used in mushroom coffee, so wading into the market can be a little intimidating. Since so many brands have hopped on the mushroom coffee bandwagon, you may be wondering where to start.
With that in mind, we aimed to determine which mushroom coffee brands are the best — and no group is better-suited to judge that than customers. After heading into the wide world of online mushroom coffee reviews, and reading an almost mind-numbing amount about of consumer feedback, we present this list of the absolute best mushroom coffee options based on online reviews.
Wunderground
Wunderground is the brainchild of Jody Hall. While that name might not be familiar, the company she helped turn into a beverage industry giant will ring a bell: Starbucks. Hall has since moved on to her own company, built on the idea of bringing an adaptogenic coffee to the masses. Mushrooms are considered adaptogens, in fact, given they've been found to help your body adapt to conditions like stress and fatigue.
There are a number of products Wunderground has gotten to the market, including medium and dark roast coffees, an instant coffee, and even cold brew in a can. If there's one thing that seem to customers love, it's variety within a beloved brand, and Wunderground has variety.
The brand has gotten a lot of attention from the mainstream media, and a number of customers say they're been converted to mushroom coffee thanks to Wunderground. One of the biggest selling points is that it seems to deliver an unparalleled smoothness, which is ideal for anyone with stomach issues, or who finds themselves feeling not-so-great after regular coffee.
MUD/WTR
The name might be a little odd for a chocolatey-looking beverage, but MUD/WTR has received a lot positive praise because of one big thing setting it apart from competitors: Taste. It's been described as not being coffee-like or earthy, and instead boasts a flavor that's something more akin to a chai hot chocolate. Of course, if you're wondering whether it's delicious, customers certainly think so.
Many people noted that after trying and failing to like other mushroom coffee brands, the taste of MUD/WTR's Original made it their new go-to — especially when sweetened with oat milk or honey. Other online reviews laud this particular choice because they find the combination of ingredients wakes them up and energizes them without making them feel jittery, or causing difficulty when falling asleep at night.
If you're horrified at the amount of caffeine you can find in some Starbucks drinks, there are plenty of customers suggesting this might be a great option. MUD/WTR offers a popular set of products, too, including a higher-caffeine matcha, and a caffeine-free turmeric, and a rooibos and chamomile blend.
Velty
The science may say that the best time to drink coffee for a caffeine-fueled pick-me-up is a few hours after you wake up, but what about those out there who prefer their morning ritual to involve decaf coffee? There's a mushroom coffee out there for you, too, and devotees say that's Velty. Marketed as Uncaffeinated (rather than merely decaf), it's a sugar- and dairy-free instant coffee that's designed to be stomach-friendly, which you can drink at any time of the day.
Velty has a classic blend as well as a spiced variety, making it ideal for people who want to keep up the ritual of coffee without caffeine. Online reviews give this one serious kudos for including antioxidants, fiber, and prebiotics, which makes it very gut-friendly.
Additionally, this earns high praise for being owned by women and using ingredients sourced from female farmers, along with high marks for its versatility. Customers say that for anyone who likes to get creative with their coffee, Velty makes a deliciously smooth drink that's easy to turn into a stellar latte.
Everyday Dose
Everyday Dose offers mild or medium roast mushroom coffee to consumers in a variety of ways. It has several different levels of caffeine, a matcha version, and also sells its own creamer. Add in funky branding, a neat mushroom glass, and marketing that includes claims of a gut-friendly drink that improves focus and energy levels (without the jitters that can come with regular coffee), and it's pretty eye-catching.
Online reviews suggest that Everyday Dose is backing up those claims, with many saying their previous problems with an upset stomach, bloating, acid reflux, or jitters disappeared when they switched. Everyday Dose's Coffee + is available on Amazon, with many customers saying after sticking with it for a few days, they were shocked at how much better it actually made them feel.
As for the taste, it's widely-lauded as one of the best-tasting mushroom coffees on the market — particularly when adding in a dairy- or plant-based milk — and part of that is likely due to the fact that customers also say this one dissolves and mixes easily. The one complaint? Price, though this is far from the only mushroom coffee that gets pricing complaints.
Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood is a little different, and has a product line that include creamers, snack foods, supplements, and other drink mixes. Still, those who have made the switch to its mushroom coffee say there's no going back. It's no secret that high-end coffee makers can cost an arm and a leg. If you have one that you don't want to put away in a cabinet somewhere, you'll appreciate the fact that Laird's mushroom coffee isn't instant. Customers say that it works great in all kinds of coffee makers, as well, meaning you can keep your morning pour-over Chemex ritual.
Laird's coffees proclaim different benefits; there's one for performance, another for focus, and another for defense, with customers seeming widely satisfied. Aside from some complaints about the price (which we honestly found was an issue almost across the board), this one gets high points for also having higher-caffeine options than many other brands, and for being much more akin to a traditionally rich, full-bodied cup of coffee. Many products, such as Laird dark roast ground coffee and Laird blends of many of the same organic mushrooms that make it into the coffee, are available on Amazon.
Lucid
Lucid's website addresses the fact that it doesn't taste like an Americano you worked so hard to perfect. Yet it argues that if a mushroom coffee tastes like a regular coffee, there's not enough quality mushrooms being included in the blend. It's also a little different in that it uses nootropics, which are defined as supplements and substances that support brain health and cognitive function. Still, customer reviews on Amazon for Lucid super coffee suggest it lives up to the hype.
According to online reviews, this mushroom coffee brand appears to deliver a supplement-filled boost of energy, allowing one to focus without what one customer described as "the zoomies" from too much caffeine. While the price was also mentioned a lot in reviews, there was an oft-repeated caveat: Many customers say a single cup is all they needed for the entire day, which made the price point absolutely worth it. Others made particular mention of how easily Lucid dissolves into an incredibly smooth brew, as well.
Simply put, for anyone trying to cut back on how much coffee they're drinking in a day, this should be a go-to. And while some customers reported a reduction in symptoms of ADHD and perimenopause, it's important to remember: Scientific studies are still being done on the potential benefits of both nootropics and mushroom coffee.
Micro Ingredients
Micro Ingredients is another source for mushroom coffee that does much more than just coffee, as it has a product line that includes more than 250 different types of powders, extracts, supplements, and tablets. That might make it seem like not a great option for coffee, but according to those who have tried Micro Ingredients' Organic Mushroom Coffee, it's pretty good.
One of the biggest perks is that this is a more affordable option, which is a huge selling point and perk for many customers. Additionally, many have noted that Micro Ingredients makes a respectable cup of coffee, and adds a great flavor to morning smoothies and protein shakes, as well.
If you're looking for something to give an extra kick to your favorite vanilla chai protein shake, it turns out customers suggest this as a great, budget-friendly option. It's also said to be easy on the stomach and doesn't interfere with nighttime sleep routines, though some reviews stated you may need to use a little more than the recommended serving size for just the right flavor.
Eco-Taste
One of the great things about Eco-Taste is variety. There's a Gut Health coffee that contains probiotics, a Nootropic mix with ginkgo and L-theanine, and others formulated to support healthy sleep patterns and energy. Eco-Taste — which also sells things like mushroom supplements, powders, and mushrooms latte powders — is consistently highly-rated, with customers saying they appreciate the fact that these are in easy-to-use sachets that take the measuring, mess, and guesswork out of preparing a cup.
Beyond those aspects, Eco-Taste Mushroom Coffee mix (available on Amazon) is one of the more affordable options overall on this list. Consequently, this is a great option for anyone who enjoys a cup of coffee only once every few days, or aren't sure if you're going to get through a massive bag before things start to turn funky inside.
The taste of this mushroom coffee is often described as being very similar to regular coffee, with a slight but pleasant earthiness. In fact, some customers who've gone through multiple mushroom coffee brands to find the best one have reported this one comes out on top — especially for those who appreciate a less acidic brew.
Toniiq
A mushroom coffee is just one of the products in Toniiq's line: The brand has a whole series of products geared toward concepts like performance, beauty, and longevity, and they're all both easily identifiable as Toniiq by identical black-and-white packaging, and oddly indistinguishable from each other for precisely the same reason. According to the information provided, one scoop of Toniiq's mushroom coffee contains a 10-mushroom extract blend, and makes a 6-ounce cup.
Customers who headed to Amazon to review this particular brand say that the taste and texture of this one mimics a regular cup of coffee really well, without the added stomach issues that can come with that. However, it's worth noting that some customers mentioned suffering from heartburn after drinking this, so if you're prone to that, you might want to take that into consideration.
Beyond that, Toniiq mushroom coffee is described as bold but somewhat more bitter than other mushroom coffee. It's viewed as a great replacement to a standard brew, and many report believing they had more even energy levels throughout the day.
Atlas+ Coffee
Atlas+ gets a lot of media attention, and it makes some pretty lofty claims. Then again, it's also presented scientific research to back up some of it, like the benefits of added probiotics for gut and immune system health. Reviews on the company's website are largely favorable, and more independent reviews agree that this is the real deal. Some even go as far as to say that if you're the type who's super skeptical about the latest, greatest, and arguably worst trends taking the foodie world by storm, this is the kind of option that just might change your mind.
Why? Well, Atlas+ gets major kudos for allowing you to seamlessly replace regular coffee with mushroom coffee. It tastes more like coffee than some of the other brands customers reported trying, and if you follow the directions correctly, you'll end up with a rich and creamy coffee — one that doesn't need help from milk or cream. Customers are also fans of the fact that there are a ton of supplements included in this one, which helped produce jitter-free energy for some after consuming it.
Four Sigmatic
Four Sigmatic is another one of the big players in the mushroom coffee game, and it's easy to see why. With a shout-out to the company's sense of humor in its partnership with "The Last of Us," Four Sigmatic offers a variety of options. There's formulas for gut health, focus, a decaf and a half-caffeine, and there's even a Four Sigmatic Focus designed for cold brewing on Amazon. Customer reviews say the coarser grind of this coffee makes it stand head and shoulders above others for a cold brew, though they recommend having a fine mesh strainer on hand.
Reviews often note the taste of this mushroom coffee brand is smooth, easy on the stomach, and of serious quality. Four Sigmatic instant coffees have thousands and thousands of customer reviews, with many saying it's the type of coffee they'd voluntarily drink as a treat (any claims of health benefits aside). Since it's not high in caffeine, some say it's a perfect after-dinner dessert drink, and it's even won over those who have relied on energy drinks to get them through the day. Four Sigmatic ground coffees have even more positive reviews, with thousands of people saying they're happy to pay a little more for Four Sigmatic than for their regular coffee, because it's an all-around win.
Ryze
Since you're here, you may have begun doing your research into mushroom coffees. If so, Ryze is probably one of the names you've come across, and it's one that's offering a 6-mushroom blend that's become one of the industry's best-selling brands. At the time of this writing, there are more than 230,000 five-star reviews on the Ryze website, thousands more on the Ryze Mushroom Coffee page on Amazon, and even celebrity fans like Neil Patrick Harris.
Customers seem to love this one for bringing a completely unique taste that's not overwhelmingly mushroom-y (so to speak), but not like your standard coffee, either. It's rich and flavorful with a slight earthiness. Additionally, this instant coffee has won folks over by being easy to dissolve and coming in an affordably-priced, 30-serving package.
Of course, when you consider how much the most expensive drinks on the Starbucks app can set you back, a daily mushroom coffee starts to look much more affordable no matter the price. Ryze also stands apart as it offers a chicory-flavored decaf coffee (which customers seem to really enjoy), as well as a highly regarded mushroom matcha and mushroom hot chocolate.
Venture Pal
Venture Pal's mission statement involves making wellness accessible, and it has two varieties of mushroom coffee that customers enjoy, in part for their affordability. Given how many complaints we've seen about the price of mushroom coffee, it's not surprising that Venture Pal's affordability is a big draw with its generally lower price point, particularly its slim coffee variety, which is available on Amazon.
Many customers state this mushroom coffee brand can stand up against some of the higher-priced options — especially those who were looking for a more stomach- and gut-friendly coffee alternative. While it doesn't taste precisely like ordinary coffee, plenty of customers say that they definitely didn't need to worry about a mushroom flavor, because it's just not there.
Now, some customers did advise that getting a frother makes mixing this mushroom coffee brand much easier. In fact, since we saw that advice popping up in reviews from many different mushroom coffee brands, if you're thinking about getting serious about any mushroom coffee? You'll definitely want to research milk frothers and choose one that's best for you (like this affordable Zulay milk frother wand on Amazon).
Methodology
There was a very specific way we chose which mushroom coffee brands — and which reviews — to feature in this article. For starters, we looked at brands that had gotten national attention of some sort from mainstream media outlets. We also headed to Amazon to look at some of the lesser-known brands, and avoided including any products that only had a dozen or so reviews.
We also wanted to mention which online reviews we focused on when compiling this list of mushroom coffee brands. After all, mushroom coffee is trendy, with some claiming it provides numerous health benefits, such as lessening the negative effects of cancer treatments, and protecting against heart disease. Still, a number of customers noted they felt more alert, found their symptoms of ADHD or depression became more manageable, or slept and felt better overall (among other personal improvements) after switching to various mushroom coffee brands on this list.
Beyond any alleged health benefits, we also concentrated on things like variety, ease of use, taste, and whether or not customers became repeat customers of a brand. And while we realize some may be more (or solely) interested in the potential nutritional profile, the science is still out on many purported claims, so we tried to find a balancing act between the various factors we considered.