Vanilla Chai Protein Smoothie Recipe

The best thing to come home to after a good workout at the gym is a cold, creamy protein shake. A quick way to boost your daily protein intake, a simple blend of protein powder and fruit can add up to 30 grams of protein to your diet, which is a significant amount for anyone looking to meet muscle-building goals. While useful, protein powder doesn't have to be the only source of protein in your day, and doesn't even have to be the reason your smoothie is protein-packed.

In this recipe, nutritionist coach and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn combines a few simple ingredients to make a high-protein, sweet, and creamy smoothie that hardly needs protein powder at all. Instead, Greek yogurt, almond milk, and cottage cheese take center stage and are flavored with the aromatic spices of Chai tea. The result is a creamy, dessert-like smoothie loaded with nutritional value. Best of all, it's easy to put together, so your busy day doesn't have to miss a beat.