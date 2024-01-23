Blending Cottage Cheese Is The Best Hack To Make It More Versatile

Cottage cheese is having a renaissance. It's no wonder why: Whether it's the cheese's pleasant tang, high protein levels, or low sugar content, cottage cheese has something for everyone. However, the consistency of cottage cheese can be a barrier to using it in a variety of ways. To enjoy the true versatility of this dairy product, you should blend it before using.

This can change the cottage cheese game entirely, as many people have issues with its texture. With a consistency that's somehow both watery and lumpy, it can admittedly take some getting used to. Thankfully, when blended, cottage cheese can shine as what it truly is: a deliciously tangy treat.

No more dipping strawberries into a lumpy mess; blended cottage cheese takes on a smooth, yogurt-like texture that's much easier to eat and cook with. This technique also unlocks all the best ways to use cottage cheese. Swap it for mayo on sandwiches, dip your chips in it for a tangy touch, or add a dollop or two onto a grain bowl for some extra protein. It can also easily be substituted for other dairy products. Use blended cottage cheese instead of heavy cream when making creamy scrambled eggs, or in smoothies instead of yogurt.