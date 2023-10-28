Cottage Cheese Unlocks The Creamiest Scrambled Eggs To Ever Exist

If you're going for the creamiest scrambled eggs possible (and if you're incorporating cottage cheese, that's undoubtedly your goal), opt for a full-fat version of cottage cheese. Stir it into your eggs after you've cracked and whisked them but before you pour them onto a hot pan on the stove. Feel free to add any seasonings you normally like, which could include salt, pepper, chives, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder, and scramble your eggs in a pan with butter over medium or medium-low heat.

You may run into a snag with the moisture content in your skillet, as cottage cheese lets go of some of its water when heated. If this happens, keep cooking until the water evaporates, and make sure to omit any added milk from your eggs during the initial whisking to keep the moisture content low. If the brand of cottage cheese you chose is pretty liquidy, however, you can also choose to stir it in as soon as you take your cooked scrambled eggs off the stove, which should keep the thick texture intact. But if you want an even creamier option and don't mind the extra step involved, blend your cottage cheese before using it to smooth out any lumps, and add in some shredded cheese right before your eggs are done. They'll be so rich, you won't even notice all the extra nutrients you're consuming.