What's The Most Expensive Drink You Can Order On The Starbucks App?

Boomers may love to joke that Millennials could buy a house if we stopped buying coffees and avocado toast, and while a shift in habits may not help you with a down payment, older generations (and financial experts) aren't wrong that a daily Starbucks order can put a major dent in your savings. Inflation has caused Starbucks prices to increase dramatically — since 2020, the average price of a Grande brewed coffee has gone up 49% — and the company's CEO actually announced plans to limit price increases in the near future as a result. Starbucks has also stopped charging for non-dairy milk in the U.S. and Canada, a major win for dairy-free customers. But that doesn't mean that a customized drink is affordable.

I, like my Millennial peers, have a coffee habit, though I lean toward an Oatmilk Cortado or the occasional Vanilla Latte. But I set out to see just how expensive a Starbucks drink can be, diving deep into the Starbucks app and filling my cart with crazy combinations. I threw propriety out the window. This drink would not sound delicious, like the unofficial arroz con leche Starbucks drink that's popular on TikTok. This drink would not fit in a standard Starbucks cup (not even the famed Trenta). This drink would be a hodge-podge of every add-on that the Starbucks app would let us include. In the end, the priciest drink I could put together rang in at over $46 before taxes at my Denver-area Starbucks. To be clear, I did not order it — you'll understand why once you hear what's in it.

