5 Things You Need To Know About Starbucks Trenta Drinks

Starbucks enthusiasts know their go-to coffee order inside and out, but perhaps more importantly, they know the menu lingo. If they want a big coffee, they aren't ordering a "large," they're ordering a "venti." If they want a small cup of the coffee of the day, they're ordering a "tall drip." It's basically like knowing the inner workings of ordering a Philly cheesesteak; you either go in talking the talk, or you run the risk of a fleeting eye roll from the person taking your order as well as the people around you who know better. What you and they may not know, however, is some of the secret, off-menu lingo when it comes to Starbucks sizes. The trenta, a size only available in the United States, is the biggest member of the menu at a whopping 31 ounces.

This off-menu size is cloaked in a bit of mystery. It's only available at select locations and only for certain drinks. You won't see the menu at your local Starbucks advertising the trenta size, so if you want to know if your Starbucks offers drinks in this gargantuan size, you'll have to ask. Is the trenta size too much of a good thing, or is it simply a specialty item to be enjoyed when the need for a (big) caffeine boost arises? Read on to learn more about the elusive trenta size, and we'll let you decide.