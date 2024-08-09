The Possible Reason Starbucks Does Not Advertise Its Trenta Size

Trenta is Italian for thirty, and based on that information, it's easy to put two and two together and envision a colossal 30 fl oz cup. Imagining is exactly what you'll be doing when ordering, as the size is not advertised on menus. The largest drink option is one of the secret menu drinks that you won't want to miss in 2024. Starbucks hasn't clarified any official answers about why it keeps it so hush-hush, but there are many possible explanations. The strongest reasoning includes cost and practicality. Think how expensive a mocha would be for consumers at this size. By keeping it quiet, the company doesn't have to create a blanket trenta option for all drink choices — just a select few.

Furthermore, since this serving is larger than a bottle of wine (25 ounces on average), it would surely create backlogs in queues. Who knows if there are even standard recipes for that size of drink? It's worth noting that trenta sizing is available for beverages that don't contain espresso, aka refreshers, iced teas, or cold brews. Any espresso-based drink would just be too much milk. So, if that's your usual tipple, consider just topping up a venti with an extra shot.