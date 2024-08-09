The Possible Reason Starbucks Does Not Advertise Its Trenta Size
Trenta is Italian for thirty, and based on that information, it's easy to put two and two together and envision a colossal 30 fl oz cup. Imagining is exactly what you'll be doing when ordering, as the size is not advertised on menus. The largest drink option is one of the secret menu drinks that you won't want to miss in 2024. Starbucks hasn't clarified any official answers about why it keeps it so hush-hush, but there are many possible explanations. The strongest reasoning includes cost and practicality. Think how expensive a mocha would be for consumers at this size. By keeping it quiet, the company doesn't have to create a blanket trenta option for all drink choices — just a select few.
Furthermore, since this serving is larger than a bottle of wine (25 ounces on average), it would surely create backlogs in queues. Who knows if there are even standard recipes for that size of drink? It's worth noting that trenta sizing is available for beverages that don't contain espresso, aka refreshers, iced teas, or cold brews. Any espresso-based drink would just be too much milk. So, if that's your usual tipple, consider just topping up a venti with an extra shot.
Ways to jazz up a venti
If trenta sounds a bit much, just customize a venti. Starbucks has over 170,000 ways to adjust your orders, so get cracking on your next coffee trip — maybe you could try them all. Some, like swapping cow to almond milk, are free. Flavor-based rather than dietary adjustments, like adding extra hazelnut or vanilla syrup, can cost extra. For instance, splashing in an extra espresso shot typically costs 60 cents. It's justifiable, though, as all of these customizations cost substantially less than ordering a trenta. And, since your venti stands at 24 fl oz, there's still plenty of room for creativity.
There are adaptations you can make socially to jazz up your experience, too. Sharing a venti on your next Starbucks date is a sweet idea for a more intimate caffeine moment. Even when venturing to Starbucks solo, there are ways to make the official largest drink size work for you. Bonus points if you use the Stanley tumbler hack to keep your venti cool all day.