13 Tips You Need When Ordering Iced Coffee Drinks At Starbucks

As a college student, I spent several years' worth of summer and winter breaks as a Starbucks barista. When I went back to school, I took what I learned at Starbucks and applied it to my job at a coffee shop called The Cage that was located in the student union of my university. Even though I've hung up my green apron, I continue to be a Starbucks customer. I sample new drinks as they come out and am always interested in new ways the brand is rolling out flavors or making tweaks to the menu. Over time, I have fine-tuned my tastes to adamantly prefer Starbucks iced coffee drinks over hot ones, even during the coldest of winters.

There are plenty of ways you can make the iced coffee drinks better than the basic offerings, but there's also lots to know in general about ordering these beverages. If you, like me, prefer iced coffee drinks, hopefully, these tips will help you fine-tune your own order. On the other hand, if you're entering the world of iced coffee for the first time, I'm hopeful that these tips will help you create a great first iced coffee drink.

