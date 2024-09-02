The Fall Starbucks Drinks You Can Only Find On The Mobile App

It may still be upwards of 90 degrees Fahrenheit in some parts of the country, but in Starbucks Land, fall has already begun. So, while it may be too hot to turn on your oven, you can pretend you're walking on colored leaves in your flannel shacket with Starbucks' impressive fall 2024 menu, which was launched on August 22 alongside a new green Stanley cup. Along with old favorites like the PSL and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, the chain debuted its Iced Apple Crisp Non-Dairy Cream Chai (which we reviewed here). But if you order through the mobile app or website, you get access to two other delicious-sounding fall beverages: the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and the Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White.

The former chilled cup deploys espresso, milk, and ice with notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar. In a Grande size, that breaks down to 2 shots of Starbucks' signature espresso roast, 2% milk, and 4 pumps of apple brown sugar syrup, all poured over ice and topped with Salted Caramel Cream Cold Foam (which was our top pick in our ranking of Starbucks' cold foam flavors). How is it landing with customers? TikToker @klaudinemarie proclaimed, "I'll tell you right now that they knew what they were doing with this one," while noting that the taste falls somewhere between a salted caramel apple and apple cinnamon oatmeal.