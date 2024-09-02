The Fall Starbucks Drinks You Can Only Find On The Mobile App
It may still be upwards of 90 degrees Fahrenheit in some parts of the country, but in Starbucks Land, fall has already begun. So, while it may be too hot to turn on your oven, you can pretend you're walking on colored leaves in your flannel shacket with Starbucks' impressive fall 2024 menu, which was launched on August 22 alongside a new green Stanley cup. Along with old favorites like the PSL and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, the chain debuted its Iced Apple Crisp Non-Dairy Cream Chai (which we reviewed here). But if you order through the mobile app or website, you get access to two other delicious-sounding fall beverages: the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and the Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White.
The former chilled cup deploys espresso, milk, and ice with notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar. In a Grande size, that breaks down to 2 shots of Starbucks' signature espresso roast, 2% milk, and 4 pumps of apple brown sugar syrup, all poured over ice and topped with Salted Caramel Cream Cold Foam (which was our top pick in our ranking of Starbucks' cold foam flavors). How is it landing with customers? TikToker @klaudinemarie proclaimed, "I'll tell you right now that they knew what they were doing with this one," while noting that the taste falls somewhere between a salted caramel apple and apple cinnamon oatmeal.
How to customize your Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte
If you love the flavor combo in this autumnal drink but want to tweak a thing or two, Starbucks offers plenty of customization options, here. Feel free to swap out the 2% milk with your favorite, as the choices include whole, nonfat, almond, coconut, and soy. Or, go for oat milk if you want to lean into the apple cinnamon oatmeal taste. And if dairy doesn't agree with you, Starbucks also has a Non-dairy Salted Caramel Cream Cold Foam. To up the sweetness even more, add a caramel drizzle on top of your foam and request a Cinnamon Crumble, Caramel Crunch, or Cinnamon Dolce powder topping over that. You can also opt to line your cup with caramel sauce, add dark caramel sauce into your drink, or add pumps of cinnamon dolce, caramel, or brown sugar syrup.
On the flip side, if you want to tone down all the sugary tastes and get more of an energy boost, add on another espresso shot. And if you'd like to keep the structure of this iced latte but veer it into pumpkin territory instead, simply keep the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Foam but swap out the apple brown sugar syrup pumps with pumpkin sauce. After you've tried the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte, you might want to order the other new Starbucks fall drink that's only available online or through the app: the Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White, which combines honey, Starbucks' blonde espresso, almond milk, and Non-dairy Apple Crisp Cold Foam.