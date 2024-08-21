Starbucks Launches Its Fall Menu For 2024 With A New Drink And A Green Stanley Cup
The announcement of the Starbucks fall menu is always one of the biggest times of the year for fans, but this year is even more noteworthy because there is a new green Starbucks x Stanley Quencher to go along with it. Every season is a chance for the international coffee chain to experiment with new flavors and products, like Starbucks' recent shot at boba-inspired drinks this summer, but fall is always a little different. The company always tries something novel, but for everyone who loves Starbucks, there is one star: the original Pumpkin Spice Latte. Now going strong for over 20 years, the iconic pumpkin pie-flavored PSL is one of the few fast food menu items that can legitimately claim to have created a whole category of food.
This year, it's joined by returning favorites and a new fall drink that will be available starting on August 22, 2024, according to a press release. And not to spoil anything, but we sampled Starbucks' fall 2024 menu and one drink may even beat out the Pumpkin Spice Latte. The new 2024 fall item is the Iced Apple Crisp Non-Dairy Cream Chai, which originated as an order customization, according to a statement from Starbucks. The chai mixes its namesake warm spices with oat milk and non-dairy apple crisp cold foam, culminating in a flavor that should remind customers of fresh apple pie. You'll also be able to grab some past apple-flavored favorites this fall with the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, which is topped with spiced apple drizzle and available hot or iced, and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.
Starbucks' fall menu features even more new drinks, pastries, and drinkware
Pumpkin lovers shouldn't worry, as they'll still have plenty to choose from at Starbucks this fall. Last year's Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai with pumpkin cream cold foam and a pumpkin spice topping is coming back, as is the vanilla-coffee Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. As if all those choices weren't enough, there are two more fall drinks at Starbucks available exclusively on the app. There, you'll find an Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte that has notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar and is topped with a salted caramel cream cold foam, and the Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White, which features Starbucks Blonde Espresso over ice along with a little honey and non-dairy apple crisp cold foam.
And no fall would be complete without some tasty bakery treats, too. The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin is back, and there is also a new Raccoon Cake Pop. It's a vanilla cake and buttercream pop that's been dipped in chocolate icing and adorned with a cutesy raccoon face design. But amid all that fall flavor, it feels wild to say that the thing fans might be rushing for the most is the new Starbucks x Stanley collaboration Vacuum Seal Quencher, which is a 40-ounce size and will retail for $54.95. Stanley tumblers have become coveted items in recent years, and the Starbucks x Stanley cups have been flying off shelves every time they're released. A brand new color, olive green, will be launching along with Starbucks' other seasonal fall drinkware on August 22.