Starbucks Launches Its Fall Menu For 2024 With A New Drink And A Green Stanley Cup

The announcement of the Starbucks fall menu is always one of the biggest times of the year for fans, but this year is even more noteworthy because there is a new green Starbucks x Stanley Quencher to go along with it. Every season is a chance for the international coffee chain to experiment with new flavors and products, like Starbucks' recent shot at boba-inspired drinks this summer, but fall is always a little different. The company always tries something novel, but for everyone who loves Starbucks, there is one star: the original Pumpkin Spice Latte. Now going strong for over 20 years, the iconic pumpkin pie-flavored PSL is one of the few fast food menu items that can legitimately claim to have created a whole category of food.

This year, it's joined by returning favorites and a new fall drink that will be available starting on August 22, 2024, according to a press release. And not to spoil anything, but we sampled Starbucks' fall 2024 menu and one drink may even beat out the Pumpkin Spice Latte. The new 2024 fall item is the Iced Apple Crisp Non-Dairy Cream Chai, which originated as an order customization, according to a statement from Starbucks. The chai mixes its namesake warm spices with oat milk and non-dairy apple crisp cold foam, culminating in a flavor that should remind customers of fresh apple pie. You'll also be able to grab some past apple-flavored favorites this fall with the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, which is topped with spiced apple drizzle and available hot or iced, and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.