We Tried Starbucks' 2024 Summer Menu And The New Boba-Inspired Refreshers Are The Sweet Standouts

As the dainty days of spring turn to the hot and muggy days of summer, a cold bottle of water isn't always enough to cool you to your core. Starbucks is releasing a trio of ice-cold concoctions on March 7 to help combat that hot sun as part of its summer 2024 lineup.

The three Summer-Berry Refreshers lean into summer fruits' sweet, juicy taste. Each bright blue beverage comprises a multi-berry base with a layer of luscious raspberry-flavored pearls for some added whimsy. In addition to those three cold drinks, the chain is releasing a pair of food items for the 2024 summer season — the Pineapple Cloud Cake and Orange Cream Cake Pop — and relaunching its White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew for the summertime, as well.

I was able to sample each new Starbucks summer menu item before the release and have all the details about the 2024 lineup. If you're curious about this year's summer offerings and wondering how each new beverage and food item tastes, read on as I present my review of the new Starbucks summertime menu.