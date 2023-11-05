What Non-Dairy Starbucks Fans Should Know About Oatmilk Cold Foam

Starbucks, one of the world's most popular coffee shop chains, has always been quick to innovate when it comes to its beverages. This is one of the reasons why people love their drinks so much. There aren't many coffeehouses that offer such a wide range of options to cater to people's diverse tastes and dietary preferences. Despite their popularity, Starbucks also has its fair share of secrets. Apart from their secret menus with unlisted drink recipes, there are many things about Starbucks' ingredients that people may not be aware of. For instance, did you know that you can add oat milk cold foam to any drink that you want, at any time you'd like?

Oat milk cold foam isn't new at all. This dairy-free alternative to the standard cold foam, which is typically made from heavy cream and low-fat milk, has been a part of many recipes for a long time. Look in the menu and you'll quickly find drinks that prominently feature the foam, like the Nitro Cold Brew or the Cold Brew with Cinnamon Oat Milk.

However, it appears that there's a common misconception among many people that the "special" oat milk cold foam is exclusively available in specific recipes. This couldn't be further from the truth! In reality, you can simply ask the barista, and they'll happily add a dollop of oat milk cold foam to your drink at any time you desire.