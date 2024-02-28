How Delicate Angel Food Cake Became A Dessert Classic

Light, fluffy angel food cake is a combination of basic pantry staples: sugar, salt, flour, egg whites, cream of tartar, and sometimes a little vanilla or orange extract. Its finishing touches are similarly understated, drizzled with warm chocolate sauce, dolloped with custard, or topped with fresh berries and whipped cream. Alas, angel food cake's assembly technique is infamously less simple. The batter must be beaten into stiff peaks, but not too stiff, or the signature airy cake will become tough. Indeed, meringue-based cakes, sponges, and chiffons are tough to get right — but intrepid foodies have nonetheless been trying their hand at it for centuries.

Angel food cake is thought to have originated in the southern Pennsylvania Dutch kitchens of the early 1800s, largely due to the prominence of cake molds in the region at the time. The earliest recorded ancestor of the modern angel food cake is a sponge cake recipe published in Lettice Bryan's 1839 cookbook "The Kentucky Housewife," which implicates the treat a little further South. Still, sponge cakes are made with whole eggs and angel food cake uses egg whites only. The 1800s also saw the invention and quick rise to fame of hand-cranked rotary egg beaters with two intertwined, counter-rotating whisks, which made the laborious egg-whipping process way easier. The invention was officially patented in 1870.