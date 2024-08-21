We Sampled Starbucks' New Fall Menu, And One Drink Gives The PSL A Run For Its Money

It may still be August and sweltering outside, but that won't stop Starbucks from rolling out its new fall menu, laden with all the familiar favorites plus several new items. On August 22, the chain's fall menu will debut, including among its new offerings the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, Raccoon Cake Pop, and Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini.

In addition to these new items, Starbucks is also bringing back fan-favorite fall beverages, such as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, and baked goods like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf, Baked Apple Croissant, the Pumpkin Spice Cake, and more. And of course, fall isn't officially fall at Starbucks without the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL for those in the know), back for its 21st year of pumpkin sauce, steamed milk, and espresso topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.

I had the opportunity to try the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, Raccoon Cake Pop, and Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini at a media event in New York City before they were made available to the public. As you mentally and emotionally prepare for the fall season to slowly but surely arrive, read my review of Starbucks' new fall treats to see if they're worth adding to your cold-weather caffeinated rotation.