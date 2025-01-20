The Starbucks Drink Order That TikTok Swears Tastes Just Like Arroz Con Leche

An Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso is normally made with oat milk, but you can switch the milk for heavy cream (or Starbucks' Vanilla Sweet Cream) to make it richer with extra body. However, if you go this route, you might want to reduce the pumps of white chocolate mocha sauce to prevent your drink from having a cloying character that overwhelms the palate. Alternatively, you can select almond, soy, or 2% milk for a lighter mouthfeel. Plus, you can switch the blonde espresso for Starbucks' signature espresso or decaf espresso roast. If you don't like the spicy, powdery nature of ground cinnamon, consider subbing one of the pumps of the brown sugar syrup (usually 3 in a venti) for a pump of cinnamon dolce syrup.

Advertisement

This move will guarantee that the cinnamon flavor is mixed throughout your drink and shaken up with the espresso and ice, rather than just sprinkled over the layer of cold foam on top. You could use gingerbread syrup, too, as it contains cinnamon. However, bear in mind that it also has a dash of ginger in there, so it would alter the flavor of your drink slightly. There's an array of clever Starbucks hacks that you can employ, and several brands of coffee syrups (like this Torani cinnamon syrup on Amazon) that you can use to customize your arroz con leche-style beverage even further, so feel free to be creative. For example, adding a few pumps of mocha would turn it into the drink version of this Mexican hot chocolate arroz con leche.

Advertisement