The 20 Drinks At Starbucks With The Most Caffeine

If there's one word that's synonymous with Starbucks, it's caffeine. The international coffee powerhouse has been powering people across the country and around the world for more than 50 years.

But what is caffeine, and why do we crave it? According to Healthline, caffeine is a natural stimulant that blocks the neurotransmitter that relaxes our brains and ultimately causes feelings of fatigue. Caffeine can also get our blood pumping and increase the dopamine in our systems. Fortunately for night owls who sometimes need to be early birds, caffeine lives up to its promises quickly, with the caffeine from a cup of coffee taking about 20-60 minutes to kick in.

No matter what your caffeine needs, Starbucks has you covered — even if you prefer caffeine-free drinks. Each of the caffeine amounts listed below are for the 16-ounce version of the drink unless otherwise noted. Of course, you can usually scale up to a venti (20 ounces) or down to a tall (12 ounces) or short (8 ounces) as needed based on what you're fueling up for.