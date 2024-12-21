The 12 Worst Food Trends Of 2024

Good news! You're not alone if you've ever stood before your open fridge and thought, "This could be a screensaver." Enter fridgescaping, the trend where refrigerator interiors are turned into social media-worthy visions of feng shui, elegance, and enviable beauty. Produce organized into the hues of a rainbow, decanted sauces funneled into identical glass bottles, aligned cans of specialty beverages, and even seasonal decorations create a fridge that's less about order or easy access and more about aesthetics and photogenics. Fridgescaping aficionados claim it minimizes food waste and calms the kitchen. After all, seeing all your ingredients beautifully arranged only makes them easier to use, right?

But let's get real for a second: Fridgescaping is basically the food trend equal to white furniture in a house full of children. Firstly, maintaining its impeccable appearance requires more discipline than meal prepping for the whole week. Have you ever had to refill your slippery, ceramic oil dispenser in the a.m. while rushing to scramble some eggs? Not to mention, the undeniable waste of throwing away perfectly usable condiment containers because they're unseemly or too bulky. Heaven forbid someone destroys the masterpiece by throwing in a rogue takeout box or a bag of cilantro that isn't in a vase. The upkeep just isn't worth your stress.

At the end of the day, fridgescaping prioritizes looks over practicality — and who wants the guilt trip every time they need to put away groceries? If your fridge screams, "I have a family, hobbies, and no time to alphabetize my aiolis," it's fine. Promise.

