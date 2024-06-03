11 Buldak Ramen Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

There are a few things that might come to mind when you think of ramen. The first image might be one of a restaurant-quality bowl of noodles, delicately immersed in a warm broth and adorned with a jammy egg, seaweed, and chashu pork. For those who are on a slightly tighter budget, however, the ramen that comes to mind might be the type that comes in a packet. Whether ramen was your go-to cheap meal in college or you still enjoy the inexpensive, store-bought fare when you can't be bothered to cook, there's no denying that ramen noodle packets have become quite ubiquitous in the U.S.

While there are several brands of instant ramen out there, Korean brand Samyang offers up a strong lineup of Buldak ramen flavors. All of them boast a hot or spicy chicken flavor, many of which also include additional flavors like cheese, kimchi, or even carbonara. I sampled all 11 flavors of Buldak ramen to narrow down which ones are the best of the best. The noodles are all pretty similar, so the taste test really came down to the sauce made from the flavor packet that came with each type of ramen.

Not only did I consider which ramen I found to be objectively the tastiest, but I also factored in how much each one actually lived up to its supposed flavor — did the kimchi ramen actually taste like kimchi, and the cheese one like cheese? Let's rank Buldak ramens from skippable to must-haves.