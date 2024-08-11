Fridgescaping: Cool Customization Or Total Waste Of Space?

Folks have long customized their refrigerator doors with non-food-related memorabilia and personal paraphernalia: Gaudy collectible magnets from family vacations, candid photo booth strips from less-than-lucid nights out, etc. Now, some particularly zealous, aesthetically minded home cooks have turned their decorative sensibilities toward uncharted terrain — the inside of the fridge.

The #fridgescaping began trending on social media platforms from TikTok to Instagram, and folks seem to have some pretty heated opinions on the cool new trend (cool as in low-temp). Whether or not it's fashionable is up to foodies to decide for themselves. One TikTok by @gardenof_eve depicts a fridge interior with sprawling plastic baby's breath and floral vines pasted to the walls and a framed picture of a cat. Another fridge from Lynzi Judish via Instagram sports Bridgerton-inspired regency era decor, aptly called "Fridgerton," which features ceramic swans, mirrored trays, and porcelain bust figurines. Setups vary, but generally in most "fridgescapes," every food item is transferred into an ornate glass jar, and antiques and potted flowers are common too.

Don't get us wrong, we're all about boasting a well-organized fridge here at Tasting Table. Good fridge etiquette can help you throw stress-free dinner parties and cut down on food waste from day to day, and Ina Garten herself has a tried-and-true fridge organization system. But problems arise when the design interferes with functionality, and maximalist fridge interior design is less a cute trend and more yikes fuel, or a sign to hit your friends with a "you good?"