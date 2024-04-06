Why Busch Light Is Literally The Last Beer You Should Settle For

In a definitive Tasting Table ranking of 40 popular beer brands, Busch Light came in last place, and there's a reason why we named it the worst. If your all-time favorite tasting notes are "skunky" and "watery," then Busch Light is 100% the beer for you. It totes a pretty low-key, straightforward ingredients lineup of water, barley, corn grits, and hops for a less bready flavor than classic Busch — a solid low-carb option for a domestic macro beer.

Still, if Anheuser-Busch is the parent company, then Busch Light is the prodigal son, minus the dramatic redemption arc. Aside from Natural Light, it's easily the most universally dogged-upon beer brand on the contemporary market. Much like the obnoxiously large cans of Foster's (which is not "Australian for beer" after all), it's super cost-effective and the comical appeal is free. But, at the end of the day, Busch Light doesn't taste very good, has an ultra-thin mouthfeel, and is undrinkable once the can warms up above 40 degrees.

A 12-pack of Busch Light may cost $10.99 at a Target in New York, but 12-packs of Miller and Coors Light both run for $12.99, and it might be the most worthwhile extra $2 you ever spend. For super thrifty sippers, a 12-pack of PBR (not a light beer but still in the bad-good beer camp) is just $9.99. (Labatt Blue Light is the best light beer of 'em all if you ask this writer, but whatever.)