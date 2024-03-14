Foster's Is The Australian Beer Invented By Americans

Australia is renowned around the world for its cutting-edge craft beer scene. Ale enthusiasts worldwide seek the unique flavor and high quality of Australian-produced hops. Foster's does not provide this, but it's still a successful beer.

Many Australians don't drink Foster's. And yet, the markedly average macro-lager has emerged as a symbol of laidback drinking culture in the Land Down Under and beyond. The characteristic big can require your entire fist to wrap around its massive girth, and a honkin' 24-ouncer runs for around $4.50 on some sites. In many bodegas across New York City, it's less than $4 (ask a local). Still, Foster's actual ties to Australia are frayed, at best. Is the massive oil can an obnoxious gag? Or is the beer actually worth buying?

Some unflattering, hilarious posts on the subreddit r/beer ask "Has anyone ever had a good can of Foster's?" and "Does anyone else think Foster's is absolutely disgusting?" Indeed, other popular beer brands like Australia's Lion's XXXX Gold Beer outrank Foster's in taste any day. The huge can and cheap price tag are easily the most memorable aspects. Speaking about flavor, Foster's is not a very good beer, either — but it's still iconic. That's not a super easy feat to pull off. Today, it is billed as the world's biggest-selling Australian beer brand but might not even seem all that Australian when you consider that two Americans came up with it. So, how did Foster's do it?