XXXX Beer Has Been A Long-Time Staple Booze In Australia

For many drinkers globally, beer is the alcoholic beverage of choice. Its refreshing nature and gentle inebriation make it a beloved quencher after a long day. Plus, it's easy to brew in large quantities and serve in communal spaces, making it a fixture at bars. No surprise nearly every imbibing culture has its regional preferences.

And for residents in Queensland, Australia, the hometown favorite is a manifold of beers called XXXX. Produced by Castlemaine Perkins Brewery, the brand's a staple in local establishments, at events, and in the grocery store. Their varying styles have been pouring since 1878, beloved for their cultural significance in addition to drinkability and flavor.

There's the company's iconic mascot — a well-heeled cartoon character called Mr. Fourex — cheering on drinkers since 1924. Plus, XXXX's beers were sent out during World War II and the Vietnam War. Throw in aid work during tough times and a carbon-neutral production line, and it's easy to understand the brand's popularity. Although solely distributed in Australia, the beers remain among the country's most popular.