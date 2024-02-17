The Many Beers That You Never Knew Anheuser-Busch Owns

Anheuser-Busch is most closely associated with the Budweiser and Bud Light brands but they're far from the only products Anheuser-Busch has on offer. In the modern world of corporate consolidation, it can be difficult to keep track of which companies own what; Anheuser-Busch itself is owned by the global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev. But the St. Louis company Anheuser-Busch is truly at the heart of American beer culture.

A couple of beers that likely won't surprise you are Busch and Busch Light, seeing as they're in the name of the company. As for other brews, Anheuser-Busch is also responsible for Michelob Ultra, Natural Light, Landshark Lager, and Stella Artois. These are all drinks in the pilsner and lager style. They're light, refreshing, and make for good sippers. The company must enjoy a light beer, as the list continues with two easy-drinking beers, Estrella Jalisco and Presidente Beer, which bring a tropical flair to the list.

Anheuser-Busch has taken advantage of the newly discovered love of beer alternatives as well with the popular seltzer brand Nütrl, the canned cocktail brand Cutwater, the canned sparkling margarita brand Ritas, and the underrated but oh-so-fine Hoop Tea spiked iced tea.