The Many Beers That You Never Knew Anheuser-Busch Owns
Anheuser-Busch is most closely associated with the Budweiser and Bud Light brands but they're far from the only products Anheuser-Busch has on offer. In the modern world of corporate consolidation, it can be difficult to keep track of which companies own what; Anheuser-Busch itself is owned by the global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev. But the St. Louis company Anheuser-Busch is truly at the heart of American beer culture.
A couple of beers that likely won't surprise you are Busch and Busch Light, seeing as they're in the name of the company. As for other brews, Anheuser-Busch is also responsible for Michelob Ultra, Natural Light, Landshark Lager, and Stella Artois. These are all drinks in the pilsner and lager style. They're light, refreshing, and make for good sippers. The company must enjoy a light beer, as the list continues with two easy-drinking beers, Estrella Jalisco and Presidente Beer, which bring a tropical flair to the list.
Anheuser-Busch has taken advantage of the newly discovered love of beer alternatives as well with the popular seltzer brand Nütrl, the canned cocktail brand Cutwater, the canned sparkling margarita brand Ritas, and the underrated but oh-so-fine Hoop Tea spiked iced tea.
Deep in the craft
It isn't just domestics and seltzers that Anheuser-Busch is good at, though. The company's craft beer catalog is surprisingly extensive. Some of the biggest craft names on the list have to be Elysian Brewing, Goose Island Beer Co., and Karbach Brewing. Elysian is a Seattle-based company whose flagship is the Space Dust, a whopping 8.1% IPA which is easier on the palate than its ABV would suggest. Goose Island is also known for its IPA, known simply as the Goose Island IPA which just so happens to be the most awarded IPA in history. Karbach has several great products, not the least of which would be its Love Street beers and the Crawford Bock.
Other craft breweries Anheuser-Busch owns include Four Peaks, Devil's Backbone, Golden Road, Wicked Weed, Omission, Veza Sur, Wynwood, and Cisco Brewers — each of which are excellent options. Omission is famous for its gluten-reduced beers which the gluten intolerant among us can surely appreciate. Devil's Backbone specializes in bold IPAs with high alcohol content and powerful flavors. Golden Road is known for its fruity bears like their mango wheat ale called Mango Cart and their lineup of IPAs.
It's incredible what a company dedicated to quality beer can accomplish when they come together like this. America's craft beer scene is a testament to the inventive spirit that underlies our drinking culture and this lineup proves just how commercially successful the joy of craft can be.