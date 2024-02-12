Why Budweiser Didn't Have A Super Bowl Commercial In 2021

The majestic Budweiser Clydesdales have made regular appearances in Super Bowl ads over the years, so when the heart-warming horses are noticeably absent, enthusiastic fans are quick to take notice. Such was the case in 2021, when both the large horses and cans of the golden brew were nowhere to be found among commercials aired during the Super Bowl.

At the time, Budweiser decided to shift advertising dollars into an awareness campaign for COVID-19 vaccinations and channeled a whopping $5.6 million to educational efforts. The air time left in their wake was dedicated to a joint initiative of the Ad Council and Covid Collaborative Vaccine Education, a partnership that sought to inform the general public about vaccine availability and effectiveness. In addition to diverting advertising resources, the beer company also put up 1 million dollars of donated air time on TV and radio for informative advertisements to run and gave out free beer to encourage individuals to get COVID-19 vaccinations.