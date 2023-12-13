An Organized Fridge Is Key For A Stress-Free Dinner Party

If you know that you are having guests over for dinner, you will be well served by cleaning out and organizing your fridge in advance. Avoid the hassle and embarrassment of items falling onto the floor after the fridge door is opened or guests searching for condiments in the compartment as you attempt to put dinner on the table. With an organized fridge, you and your guests will have an easier time finding ingredients and reaching for extra produce, sauces, or accouterments that might be last-minute adjustments to the planned meal.

If you're worried about forgetting ingredients or dishes for any of your recipes, dedicate one entire shelf to store everything you will need to serve your guests. This helpful organizational strategy can be useful if you're preparing dishes the day before or chopping ingredients to assemble for unconventional hors d'oeuvres to surprise your dinner guests after they arrive. Set all of the dressings, sauces, and condiments in one area so you have a quick and easy approach to getting items out on countertops and placed onto buffet tables before the first guests knock on your door.