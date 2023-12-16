Netflix's Bridgerton Teams Up With Williams Sonoma On New Collection

The only thing that stands between foodies and their favorite shows is (hopefully) a good meal — or in this case, a proper tea party. Williams-Sonoma just dropped a comprehensive new product line inspired by the show that the BBC calls a "Regency-era Gossip Girl" and Vanity Fair calls "Frothy, silly escapism ... perfect." Bridgerton fans may love the show for its hyper-stylized scenery, ornate costumes, and general opulence Now, there's a complete line of treats to help them capture the feeling at home just in time for the holiday season.

The exclusive Bridgerton x Williams-Sonoma collection seems to have every aspect of a tea party covered, from tableware to pre-made baked British sweets. There's jarred Bridgerton passionfruit curd, Bridgerton lavender honey, and a trio of beverage mixes: Blood Orange Blossom Fizz, Honey Ginger Tonic, and Elderflower Lemonade. To cut down on party prep, there are baking mixes for Orange Cardamom Shortbread, Strawberry Scones, and Vanilla Earl Grey Quick Bread. In the tableware department, there's a round cotton twill tablecloth with a soft blue floral pattern and (of course) matching cloth dinner napkins, cocktail napkins, and a table runner, sold separately.

In the ready-to-eat department, foodies can find a variety pack of 10 individually wrapped British-style cream Mini Scones ($29.95, ships frozen), along with more premium-priced offerings like a set of 30 frosted petit fours ($59.95), teapot-shaped cake pops ($39.95), Lady Whistledown cameo cookies (29.95), single-serve gelatos shaped like elaborate rosebuds ($59.95), and more.