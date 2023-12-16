Netflix's Bridgerton Teams Up With Williams Sonoma On New Collection
The only thing that stands between foodies and their favorite shows is (hopefully) a good meal — or in this case, a proper tea party. Williams-Sonoma just dropped a comprehensive new product line inspired by the show that the BBC calls a "Regency-era Gossip Girl" and Vanity Fair calls "Frothy, silly escapism ... perfect." Bridgerton fans may love the show for its hyper-stylized scenery, ornate costumes, and general opulence Now, there's a complete line of treats to help them capture the feeling at home just in time for the holiday season.
The exclusive Bridgerton x Williams-Sonoma collection seems to have every aspect of a tea party covered, from tableware to pre-made baked British sweets. There's jarred Bridgerton passionfruit curd, Bridgerton lavender honey, and a trio of beverage mixes: Blood Orange Blossom Fizz, Honey Ginger Tonic, and Elderflower Lemonade. To cut down on party prep, there are baking mixes for Orange Cardamom Shortbread, Strawberry Scones, and Vanilla Earl Grey Quick Bread. In the tableware department, there's a round cotton twill tablecloth with a soft blue floral pattern and (of course) matching cloth dinner napkins, cocktail napkins, and a table runner, sold separately.
In the ready-to-eat department, foodies can find a variety pack of 10 individually wrapped British-style cream Mini Scones ($29.95, ships frozen), along with more premium-priced offerings like a set of 30 frosted petit fours ($59.95), teapot-shaped cake pops ($39.95), Lady Whistledown cameo cookies (29.95), single-serve gelatos shaped like elaborate rosebuds ($59.95), and more.
A timely gift-giving guide for the Bridgerstan in your life
These offerings might help tide eager Bridgerton fans over while they wait for Season 3 Part 1 to hit Netflix on May 16, 2024. (Season 3 Part 2 is airing on June 13.) In the meantime, Williams-Sonoma also dropped the definitive opus for home cook fans, "The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining" ($25), a handbook for throwing a Bridgerton-themed party with 40 recipes.
For super fans, there's the Bridgerton 8-Day Countdown Calendar, a Regency-era England advent calendar for viewers to follow along with as they watch Season 3 (when it finally comes out). Under a series of eight tabs (one for each episode) are Bridgerton-inspired treats like shortbread, honey, jam, and teas ($39.95) to much on while watching the romance unfold between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.
When the first season aired on Christmas Day 2020, it played in the households of a record-breaking 82 million viewers (41% of all Netflix subscribers) in just 28 days. Since then, COVID restrictions have slowly gone away, but Bridgerton fans haven't — and they're ready to host dinner parties again. (And, ostensibly, they shop at Williams-Sonoma. The collab seems like a smart marketing move in knowing its audience and targeting a specific viewership demographic.) Williams-Sonoma has not announced how long the collab line will be available for, so interested fans should make sure to give their tables the royal treatment while they can.