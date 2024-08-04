20 Bean Recipes That Are Bound To Be A Hit

Is there any food more versatile than the humble bean? There are so many different types of beans that can be a main course, a side, a filling, or an addition to soups and salads with almost any flavor profile, the only other foods in beans' ballpark might be eggs and potatoes. There probably isn't a culture and cuisine on Earth that hasn't embraced beans for their amazing nutrition, affordability, and hearty flavor.

And yet, how often do we unleash all of our cooking talents on beans? More often than not we're content to pour our favorite brand of canned beans into some soup or put on a pot that we can ignore as we focus on the main course; that's not the way to treat a culinary star. A perfect plate of creamy beans can surprise just as much and be every bit the crowd pleaser as any chicken or steak recipe.

So consider this your full-on embrace of one of the world's best ingredients. Run through this list of bean recipes, and you'll find plenty of simple classics, like ham and bean soup or Cuban black beans, but that's just the beginning. You can cook up a satisfying weeknight dinner with crispy pan-fried beans or fill out a casserole for a family of any size. You can party with a chimichanga or chill with a spicy bean stew. So get going — anything is possible with the power of beans.