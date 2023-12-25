Hearty Pumpkin And Black Bean Casserole Recipe

As with many casserole recipes, this pumpkin and black bean casserole is really versatile: With a few tweaks and additions, you can put your own spin on this dish. One possible adaptation would be to make use of different vegetables to add a variety of flavors and textures as well as extra nutritional value. For example, you could add diced bell peppers or zucchini to the sauteed onions and garlic, or even throw in some corn for a bit of crunch and sweetness. For an even heartier meal, you could add some cooked quinoa or brown rice when combining the pumpkin, black beans, and kale.

The herbs and spices are another area where you can get creative. Instead of or in addition to thyme, you could use rosemary, sage, or oregano, which would give the dish a different aromatic profile. If you prefer a spicier kick, you can experiment with adding jalapeños, hot chili powder, or red pepper flakes to the casserole, or simply serve it with a healthy dollop of hot sauce. If you are a cheese lover, you could sprinkle some grated cheddar or crumbled feta on top of the casserole before baking. Simply remove the lid towards the end of cooking to get a deliciously golden crust on top of your casserole.