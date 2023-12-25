Hearty Pumpkin And Black Bean Casserole Recipe
This hearty pumpkin and black bean casserole is a deliciously satisfying dish, perfect for warming you up on a chilly evening. Inspired by the classic fall flavor of pumpkin, Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye has devised this vegetarian casserole to make the most of the squash's natural sweetness. She combines it with the rich creaminess of black beans, resulting in a flavorful meal that is packed with nutrients. The recipe uses a medley of thyme, cumin, and smoked paprika to give the casserole a subtle herbal taste and smoky warmth.
As well as being delicious, this one-pot meal is also really easy to throw together. Once all the initial prep work is done, simply place the casserole dish in the oven and let it do the rest of the work for you. Served hot from the oven, this hearty casserole can be enjoyed on its own, but also works well served over a bed of rice for a complete and filling vegetarian meal that is bursting with flavor and color.
Gather the ingredients for this hearty pumpkin and black bean casserole recipe
To begin this hearty pumpkin and black bean casserole recipe, first, you will want to gather the ingredients. You will need olive oil, pumpkin, red onions, garlic, ground cumin, smoked paprika, dried thyme, chopped tomatoes, vegetable stock, black beans, kale, and salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Fry the pumpkin
Heat a large casserole dish to medium heat on the stove top, and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the peeled chopped pumpkin.
Step 3: Set the pumpkin to one side
Fry the pumpkin for 6 to 8 minutes to bring out its flavor, and then remove it from the casserole dish and set to one side.
Step 4: Prepare to saute the onions
Add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and the sliced red onions to the casserole dish, keeping the heat to medium.
Step 5: Saute the onions
Fry the onions for 5 to 6 minutes until softened.
Step 6: Add herbs and spices
Add the crushed garlic, the cumin, paprika, and thyme to the pan, and cook for 1 minute.
Step 7: Add the tomatoes
Add the can of tomatoes to the pan and stir them in.
Step 8: Combine all the ingredients
Return the pumpkin to the pan along with the black beans, the kale, and the stock.
Step 9: Cook in the oven
Place a lid onto the casserole dish and set it in the oven to cook for 45 minutes, or until the pumpkin is soft when pierced with a knife.
Step 10: Serve the casserole
Serve hot from the oven, over rice if desired.
How can this pumpkin and black bean casserole be adapted?
As with many casserole recipes, this pumpkin and black bean casserole is really versatile: With a few tweaks and additions, you can put your own spin on this dish. One possible adaptation would be to make use of different vegetables to add a variety of flavors and textures as well as extra nutritional value. For example, you could add diced bell peppers or zucchini to the sauteed onions and garlic, or even throw in some corn for a bit of crunch and sweetness. For an even heartier meal, you could add some cooked quinoa or brown rice when combining the pumpkin, black beans, and kale.
The herbs and spices are another area where you can get creative. Instead of or in addition to thyme, you could use rosemary, sage, or oregano, which would give the dish a different aromatic profile. If you prefer a spicier kick, you can experiment with adding jalapeños, hot chili powder, or red pepper flakes to the casserole, or simply serve it with a healthy dollop of hot sauce. If you are a cheese lover, you could sprinkle some grated cheddar or crumbled feta on top of the casserole before baking. Simply remove the lid towards the end of cooking to get a deliciously golden crust on top of your casserole.
How can this pumpkin and black bean casserole be stored?
If you decide to batch cook this hearty pumpkin and black bean casserole recipe, or in the event that you end up with leftovers, this dish can easily be stored in the refrigerator or freezer. Once cool, transfer the casserole remains to an airtight container, dividing the leftovers into smaller portions, if desired, for easier reheating later. This will help prevent condensation and bacteria growth. It's a good idea to label the container with the date to keep track of its freshness. It can be stored in the refrigerator for up to four days.
If you need to store it for a longer period, the casserole can be frozen. Allow it to cool, and use freezer-safe containers or resealable freezer bags. Make sure you leave enough space in the container for expansion as the casserole freezes. Before sealing, remove excess air from the bags to minimize the risk of freezer burn. In the freezer, the casserole can be stored for up to three months without significant loss of flavor or quality. Before reheating thaw the frozen meal overnight in the refrigerator.
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 (2-pound) pumpkin, peeled and chopped
- 2 medium-sized red onions, sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 (14-ounce) can chopped tomatoes
- 1 (14-ounce) can black beans, drained
- 2 cups kale, roughly chopped
- 2 ½ cups vegetable stock
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Rice, to serve
|Calories per Serving
|276
|Total Fat
|11.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|11.7 g
|Total Sugars
|9.7 g
|Sodium
|1,501.7 mg
|Protein
|9.8 g