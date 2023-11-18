Vegan Cauliflower And Green Bean Casserole Recipe

Green bean casserole is a long-standing Thanksgiving side dish that has graced holiday tables for nearly 70 years. The dish was created by Dorcas Reilly for the Campbell's test kitchen in 1955. This post-war era saw the rise in popularity of convenience cooking and packaged foods, and Reilly's assignment was to create a recipe with inexpensive ingredients most home cooks could access — in this case, Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup.

While the original recipe is still popular, many cooks today prefer to make a homemade version with fresher ingredients. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a version of the classic recipe that not only adds nutritious cauliflower but is entirely plant-based, as well. The fresh vegetables and whole ingredients bring an improved taste and texture when compared to their processed counterparts. It does call for packaged fried onions, which are generally vegan, but it's straightforward to make those at home, as well, if you want to go all out (you can even make fried onions in the microwave).

Rest assured that the vegan version is delightfully creamy, rich, and delicious, Bottalico says: "I added tahini not just for extra creaminess but also a subtle, deep, and nutty flavor that goes beyond the flavor of the usual casserole made with milk. If you're not a fan of tahini, you can just use almond milk or another non-dairy milk instead." This healthy recipe just might become your new holiday favorite.