Quick Pan-Fried Chinese Green Beans Recipe
These quick pan-fried Chinese green beans may seem like a humble side dish, but they pack plenty of bold flavors that you'd expect to find in Chinese cuisine. Whether you're serving the green beans as part of a complete Chinese meal, with something off the grill, a baked pasta dish, burgers, or sandwiches, these flavorful green veggies make for the perfect accompaniment. Taste and veggie goodness aside, this is also an incredibly easy dish to whip up, and it certainly offers a way to switch things up from plain old steamed green beans.
As recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us, "This recipe is a breeze to make with only 5 minutes of prep time and 8 minutes of cooking time. So, whether you're in a hurry or just craving some delicious veggies, this dish has got you covered." Plus, you only need a handful of ingredients to whip these green beans up, so this is also a great recipe to have on the backburner when you need a veggie side dish ready in a pinch.
Gather the ingredients for quick pan-fried Chinese green beans
To make this recipe, of course you'll need some green beans. You can usually find these both cleaned and ready to use, or untrimmed. Can only find them untrimmed? No worries, you can easily trim and prep the green beans.
Other necessary ingredients include garlic, oyster sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, red pepper flakes, and optional sesame seeds. If you want to make this recipe vegan, just omit the oyster sauce, or look for vegan oyster sauce.
Step 1: Make the sauce
In a small bowl combine the oyster sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes.
Step 2: Add oil to a pan
Add the oil to a large frying pan and bring the heat to medium-high.
Step 3: Sauté the garlic
Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds, stirring constantly.
Step 4: Add the green beans
Add the green beans and cook for about 5-8 minutes, until they are just tender but still bright green.
Step 5: Add the sauce
Pour in the sauce, stir, and warm through for 2 minutes.
Step 6: Serve the green beans
Top with optional sesame seeds and serve.
What ingredients can I add or swap out in this Chinese green beans recipe?
This Chinese green bean recipe is great as-is, but there's plenty of room for personalization. Adding extra vegetables like bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, or carrots not only introduces variety but also adds new textures and brightens things up. Experimenting with aromatics such as ginger, scallions, or shallots can add new flavors. Just add them in step 3 when you are sauteing the garlic.
Swapping out the oyster sauce for alternatives like hoisin sauce or black bean sauce are nice options to change things up. Hoisin will add some sweetness, while black bean sauce made with fermented black beans adds a prominent umami flavor.
Beyond sesame seeds, garnishes like chopped cilantro, sliced almonds, or crushed peanuts can contribute some crunch and flavor. With these tweaks, you can customize the recipe to create a Chinese green beans dish uniquely suited to your preferences. This also allows you to keep things interesting when looking for side dishes.
What pairs well with Chinese green beans?
Chinese green beans pair wonderfully with a variety of flavorful entrees, creating a delightful meal that satisfies both taste and texture. One classic pairing is kung pao chicken, where tender chicken pieces are stir-fried with peanuts, vegetables, and chili peppers in a spicy and savory sauce, complementing the crispness of the green beans. Alternatively, beef and broccoli, featuring tender beef slices and crisp broccoli florets in a savory brown sauce, provides a hearty and comforting dish that pairs perfectly with the crisp green beans. Need a vegetarian option? Something like mapo tofu would work well, rounding out the meal for a simple but satisfying dinner.
Even if you don't want to pair the green beans with a Chinese-inspired main course, there's plenty of room for alternative serving options. The beans contrast nicely against a mild main dish like steak or roasted chicken, with the savory flavors of the meat working well alongside the bolder flavors of the green beans.