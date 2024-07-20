Quick Pan-Fried Chinese Green Beans Recipe

These quick pan-fried Chinese green beans may seem like a humble side dish, but they pack plenty of bold flavors that you'd expect to find in Chinese cuisine. Whether you're serving the green beans as part of a complete Chinese meal, with something off the grill, a baked pasta dish, burgers, or sandwiches, these flavorful green veggies make for the perfect accompaniment. Taste and veggie goodness aside, this is also an incredibly easy dish to whip up, and it certainly offers a way to switch things up from plain old steamed green beans.

As recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us, "This recipe is a breeze to make with only 5 minutes of prep time and 8 minutes of cooking time. So, whether you're in a hurry or just craving some delicious veggies, this dish has got you covered." Plus, you only need a handful of ingredients to whip these green beans up, so this is also a great recipe to have on the backburner when you need a veggie side dish ready in a pinch.