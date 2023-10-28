Vegetarian White Bean Pot Pie Recipe

Pies come in so many different types and varieties from around the world, both sweet and savory, but all of them have one thing in common; they are the ultimate comfort food. Whether they are topped with pastry or potatoes, served hot from the oven, or cold and fresh from the fridge, a good pie is hard to turn down.

This recipe for vegetarian white bean pot pies, created by recipe developer Jennine Rye, is delicious whether you choose to follow a vegetarian diet or not. The delicate and flavorful white bean stew is packed full of veggies such as carrots and kale, with white wine, stock, and fresh herbs giving it a refined savory taste. The buttery, flaky puff pastry is the ideal topping for these pies, adding wonderful texture and a bit of crispy goodness. These pot pies make a light-yet-filling main option that can be served alone or with sides and make a great dinner choice that can be on the table in under an hour. Read on to find out how you can make these vegetarian white bean pot pies at home.