10 Canned Bean Brands, Ranked

If there's one food you should always have in your pantry, it has to be canned beans. They're probably the most versatile ingredient to have at your disposal, and they can make or break pretty much any meal. Sure, we love to have dried beans on hand for when we have plenty of time to make our legumes from scratch, but let's face it: Most of us live busy lives, and we don't always get the opportunity to think that far ahead. Having canned beans on hand ensures that you always have something to eat, even if it's as simple (and as delicious) as a bowl of beans and rice.

But not all beans are created equally, and that's especially true when it comes to canned beans. With so many brands on the market to choose from, you may be left scratching your head when it comes to picking out the best-canned beans for the recipe you're making. That's why we've done the hard work of assessing ten different bean brands. We've ranked all of these brands, starting with our least favorite and working our way to the best of the best. Check out where your favorite brands land in the ranking.