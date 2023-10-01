16 Simple Uses For Canned Beans

Magical and fruity. Well, at least that's how the famous song describes them. Beans are far from fruity, but can definitely put a spell on you — and there are a myriad of reasons why. Beans are loaded with fiber and protein, and a long list of other health-supporting nutrients. They are also super affordable and come in hundreds of varieties. From penny pinchers looking for a budget-friendly yet filling meal to skillful home chefs experimenting with elaborate recipes, everyone loves beans.

When it comes to this tiny superfood, canned beans have all the qualities that dried ones do, except that they're conveniently pre-cooked. Canned legumes aren't perfect though — many canned beans contain nitrates and nitrites, which are used as preservatives. High levels could contaminate the can. Sodium content is another downside. While Healthline notes that salt is essential to regulating blood pressure, a single can of beans may have up to 25% of the daily recommended salt intake. It's just something to be mindful of and varies from brand to brand.

Nevertheless, those are minor compared to the benefits you receive. Endlessly versatile, canned beans can be used in so many delicious ways. If you've "bean" there and done that, this list may not be for you. But, for those of you looking for more ways to put your pantry full of canned beans to use, here are a few.