Canned Tomatoes And Beans Are All You Need For A Simple, Delicious One-Pot Dinner

Whether you're a full-time student, a nine-to-fiver, or on a budget, you'll probably welcome ideas for quick, simple one-pot dinners made with cheap, household staples. If you're tired of spaghetti and jarred pasta sauce, canned tomatoes and beans are all you need to throw together a delicious meal on the cheap without dirtying too many dishes.

Both ingredients are pre-cooked, budget-friendly, and have extensive shelf lives, making them the perfect sweet and savory, protein and carbohydrate-rich foundation for an endless variety of one-pot dinners. While a pot of meat or veggie chili or simple charro beans may come to mind when you think of canned beans and tomatoes, novel recipes have emerged that use completely different beans, flavors, and methodology.

Instead of stovetop soups and stews, you can use a Dutch oven or cast-iron skillet to create an oven-baked bean dish. Baking beans and tomatoes changes their flavor and texture; you'll get a thicker, creamier, and more cohesive texture with richer umami and sweetness from the tomatoes and a caramelized savoriness from the beans. Furthermore, you have a variety of beans and tomatoes to choose from, so you could create a different variation of one-pot baked beans for every day of the week.