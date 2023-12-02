16 Creative Uses For Canned Baked Beans

Baked beans may not be the most traditional topping for pizza, but once you discover the harmonious blend of flavors that the beans create when combined with creamy cheese and tangy tomato sauce, you'll wonder why you hadn't tried this unique combo long ago. The hint of smoky richness from the beans provides just enough unique flavor to not overpower the tomato sauce. It's no secret that beans and cheese are a match made in heaven and a mild cheese like mozzarella pairs flawlessly with savory baked beans.

The versatility of baked beans shines when using them as a pizza topping. They can be spread evenly across the surface of a traditional pie, with a touch of the juice from the can mixed into the marinara sauce for a subtle barbeque flavor. You can also pair the beans with complementary pizza ingredients, like smoky bacon or sweet fried onions.

In the United States, canned baked beans on pizza are virtually unheard of, but in England, it's a fan favorite. The pizza topping became so popular that Heinz recently created a frozen variety of the cult-classic pie. They introduced it on Instagram by saying: "Move over pepperoni, there's a new pizza topping in town." It might be best to take the advice of Heinz and expand your pizza palate to include these saucy, golden gems.