Honey Mustard Is The Tangy Twist Your Canned Baked Beans Need

You can add canned baked beans to almost any meal as an effortless side dish that's still packed with flavor. Sure, you can simply open the can, warm the beans, and serve them with your main dish, but there's always a way to elevate canned foods. You might have already added hot sauce to your beans, sriracha, for example, to kick up the heat, or popped in pieces of bacon for more layers of flavor. But, we've got an unconventional addition: honey mustard. That's right, the sweet and tangy condiment you're used to eating with chicken tenders tastes delicious in baked beans.

The addition of honey mustard makes sense if you think about it. Most baked beans have a thick, rich barbecue or tomato sauce. They're good, but honey will add a new subtle sweetness and the mustard will increase the tanginess to cut through the rich acidity of the canned sauce. There are also various types of mustard, like Dijon and yellow, to match your preference for more spiciness or milder flavors.