Black Bean And Corn Taco Pasta Recipe
This delicious black bean and corn taco pasta recipe combines fragrant, Mexican-inspired flavors with hearty pasta. This is a deeply satisfying, one-pot vegetarian dish from recipe developer Annabelle Randles. A match made in heaven, could this be the ultimate fusion comfort food? Filled with plant-based goodness, this is a mild dish that the whole family can enjoy together. The pasta is cooked together with the rest of the ingredients in a rich tomato sauce flavored with taco seasoning. To give it some extra crunch, Randles adds a layer of crushed tortilla chips and cheese on top, and she grills the dish just before serving. Extra cheese in the pasta adds just the right amount of creaminess.
This black bean and corn taco pasta is ready to serve in under 30 minutes, making it a firm family favorite for busy weekday dinners. You can pair this dish with sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, or a squeeze of lime.
Gather the ingredients for this black bean and corn taco pasta
To make this black bean and corn taco pasta you will need some small pasta shells, canned black beans, frozen corn, red bell pepper, marinara sauce, tortilla chips, vegetable stock, taco seasoning, grated cheese, onion, garlic, vegetable oil, water, and salt. Randles likes to serve this dish topped with freshly chopped cilantro. For equipment, you will also need an oven-proof pan or pot.
Step 1: Heat the vegetable oil
Heat the vegetable oil in an oven-proof pan over medium heat.
Step 2: Fry the onion
Add the onion and cook for about 6 minutes, until soft, stirring as it cooks.
Sep 3: Add the bell pepper and garlic
Add the bell pepper and garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Step 4: Add the remaining ingredients
Add the stock, water, marinara sauce, taco seasoning, black beans, corn, and pasta.
Step 5: Cook the pasta
Bring to a boil. Cook the pasta, stirring, uncovered over medium heat until done, about 12 minutes (or per package instructions). Add more water or stock if necessary.
Step 6: Switch on the broiler
Put the oven broiler on high.
Step 7: Add the cheese
Remove the pasta from the heat and stir in 1 cup of grated cheese until melted.
Step 8: Season to taste
Season to taste with salt.
Step 9: Add more cheese
Scatter ½ cup of cheese on top of the pasta.
Step 10: Top with tortilla chips and cheese
Top with crushed tortilla chips and the other ½ cup of cheese.
Step 11: Brown the cheese
Put under the broiler for 1 minute, until the cheese is melted and the tortilla chips start to brown.
Step 12: Serve
Serve straight away. Sprinkle some chopped cilantro on top, if desired.
What is taco seasoning?
Taco seasoning consists of a blend of various herbs and spices that create a flavorful mix. It's commonly used in Mexican cuisine to season tacos. It is a versatile spice blend that can be used to season various dishes, such as grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, pasta, soups, and stews, or it can even be used as a flavor enhancer for homemade dips and dressings.
While the composition of taco seasoning varies from brand to brand, it is often made from chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper, coriander, salt, and pepper. It is widely available from grocery stores and is often sold in individual, 1-ounce packets. To adjust the level of salt or spice, you can easily make your own blend at home like with this smoky taco seasoning recipe or this homemade taco seasoning recipe. Homemade taco seasoning is also best if you like to avoid additives that might be present in some store-bought blends.
How can you customize this black bean and corn taco pasta?
There are many different ways that you can customize this black bean and corn taco pasta. This is a mild dish, but you can adjust the spice level to your liking by adding some chili powder, cayenne pepper, or even diced jalapeños. Try experimenting with different cheeses. Besides the cheese used here, try pepper jack or a Mexican blend. You can also use vegan cheese if you prefer a plant-based option. While black beans are traditional, you can use other beans, such as pinto beans or kidney beans, for variety. For extra flavor and nutrition, you can also add more vegetables. Zucchini, grated carrot, or baby spinach make excellent choices. Finally, while this recipe calls for small pasta shells, you can choose different pasta shapes or use whole wheat or gluten-free pasta based on your dietary preferences. Keep in mind that you might need to adjust the cooking time or add more vegetable stock.
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 red bell pepper, finely diced
- 3 garlic cloves, grated
- 2 cups vegetable stock
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup marinara sauce
- 1 ounce taco seasoning
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup frozen corn
- 12 ounces small pasta shells
- 1 + ½ + ½ cups freshly grated cheese (Monterey Jack or cheddar), divided
- Salt, to taste
- 2 ounces plain tortilla chips
- Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|661
|Total Fat
|27.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|55.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|77.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.0 g
|Total Sugars
|7.3 g
|Sodium
|1,094.4 mg
|Protein
|27.0 g