Black Bean And Corn Taco Pasta Recipe

This delicious black bean and corn taco pasta recipe combines fragrant, Mexican-inspired flavors with hearty pasta. This is a deeply satisfying, one-pot vegetarian dish from recipe developer Annabelle Randles. A match made in heaven, could this be the ultimate fusion comfort food? Filled with plant-based goodness, this is a mild dish that the whole family can enjoy together. The pasta is cooked together with the rest of the ingredients in a rich tomato sauce flavored with taco seasoning. To give it some extra crunch, Randles adds a layer of crushed tortilla chips and cheese on top, and she grills the dish just before serving. Extra cheese in the pasta adds just the right amount of creaminess.

This black bean and corn taco pasta is ready to serve in under 30 minutes, making it a firm family favorite for busy weekday dinners. You can pair this dish with sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce, or a squeeze of lime.