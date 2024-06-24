9 Canned Fish Options You Should Add To Your Grocery List

Canned fish has been overlooked as a pantry staple for far too long. Aside from ubiquitous tuna, canned fish seems to be widely looked down upon by foodies and gourmets everywhere. This has got to stop.

When prepared with quality ingredients and stored properly, tinned fish can be a delicious ingredient and meal unto itself. Just ask acclaimed chef José Andrés, who sells a whole line of canned fish through his New York City shop and food hall, Mercado Little Spain. You can even find entire cookbooks dedicated to making gourmet-level dishes with tinned fish, from shiitake mushrooms stuffed with crabmeat to quinoa tabbouleh with sardines.

Home cooks will discover a wide variety of uses for tinned fish. The convenience and affordability of this preserved seafood makes it a handy ingredient to have for whipping up a quick appetizer or for adding protein to an otherwise lackluster weeknight salad, sandwich, or pasta dish. Canned tuna, for instance, can be effortlessly mixed with mayonnaise and celery for a classic tuna salad, while canned salmon can effortlessly elevate a simple pasta dish into an elevated meal. Additionally, canned fish can be incorporated into more elaborate recipes — like fish cakes or casseroles — without having to shell out for expensive fresh fish. But these are just the obvious choices. We have a whole list of canned fish you should be keeping in your pantry for your next culinary experiment.