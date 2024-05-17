The Underrated Canned Fish You Should Have On Your Next Charcuterie Board

Canned fish is a great, long-lasting resource that'll improve the taste of many different types of dishes, whether it's anchovies in Caesar salad dressing, oil-packed tuna in Nicoise salad, or salty sardines to enrich a red pasta sauce. While die-hard canned fish fans may eat the filets fresh out of the can, most of us need to mix them into something to temper the fishy smell or taste. Canned trout is the underrated fish that's so mild and flavorful it'll become a staple ingredient on your charcuterie board.

Trout has a mild, sweet taste and a tender, flakey texture when cooked well. As a canned fish, trout is smoked and often oil-packed, making it one of the most flavorful canned fish varieties on the market. Different brands use different types of wood for a distinct smoked flavor as well as aromatic herbs, citrus zest, pureed tomatoes, and other spices to infuse the earthy olive oil. It's not super fishy nor does it become mushy. So, you'll get a firm filet that's moist from the oil but will still flake beautifully with each bite. Plus, most tinned smoked trout are debonned, so you can serve the fish straight out of the can. You could even set an opened can on the charcuterie board so guests can spoon a drizzle of infused oil over the smoked trout.