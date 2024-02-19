16 Ways To Elevate Canned Sardines

Sardines are a quick and convenient canned good to always have stocked in the pantry. While canned sardines have been an accessible seafood option for quite a while, the tinned fish trend not only allowed more people to warm up to the idea of canned seafood but also gave more brands the chance to dive into the market. Some brands are affordable while others are pricier with ornate packaging. There are a lot of flavors to pick from too, such as no salt added, smoked, sardines tomato sauce, sardines packed in water, or different types of oil like olive or soybean.

Although there are many brands and options available to purchase, sometimes it's easier to stock up on a plain or classic flavor and then upgrade it yourself. From plating them up on your favorite dishware to frying them up for a fish taco, enjoy these fun ways to elevate canned sardines. Sardines have nutritional health benefits such as calcium, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D. Choose sardines when you want an affordable, nutritious snack, and then give it your own spin.