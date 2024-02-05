15 Canned Sardine Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

With Dobrova, a Croatian brand based out of Slovenia, you're certainly not paying for a creative director. The packaging looks as if someone designed it in Microsoft Word circa 2001. Contradictory messages and mistakes abound: We're assured of "No Additives Added." Then, in the same side panel breath lurking near the corner in cursive is a mention of "salt added." Despite these incongruences, the yellow gingham packaging is delightfully unpretentious in a Soviet Union kind of way.

If sampling this many brands has taught us anything, it's that once you pull back the tab, any fancy graphics and marketing ploys dissolve, and you're left with similar-looking fishies across tins. The rest is a matter of personal taste — one man's sardinops pilchard may be another's brisling — or fish traceability.

No country of origin or fish species is listed here, so we're left to evaluate taste. At $1.99, these sardines are the least expensive we sampled, so cheap sunflower oil is to be expected. Unfortunately, this choice tarnishes the flavor, even if you're planning on draining these sardines.