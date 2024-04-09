Canned Smoked Herring Is The Key To Easy Yet Flavorful Fish Tacos

Fish tacos are a delight but, for the home chef, they can put up some roadblocks. First, there is access to the fresh fish that makes them so special. While modern grocery stores and shipping have made this largely irrelevant, a taco made with frozen, days-old fish just doesn't hit the same. The second roadblock is cooking fish at home; it's a prospect that scares some neophyte cooks. For others, the strong smell can simply be off-putting. A secret weapon, though, lies waiting in nearly every grocery store and market, and it isn't even refrigerated.

Canned smoked herring is a delicious and easy-to-work-with option for fish tacos that are bursting with flavor and can be on the plate in mere minutes. Herring are a small, oily fish caught in the Atlantic and Pacific with a mild flavor and flaky texture. When salted and smoked, herring (aka kippers in the U.K.) are often canned as filets, though you may also find them pickled, a popular preparation in Sweden. If you're at all squeamish about canned fish and the possibility of bones or heads, worry not; canned smoked herring is just the meat, though in whole filet form.

Depending on how many you're feeding and the size of the cans of smoked herring, one or two should do the trick. As they are already cooked, it's as easy as peeling the can open and heating the herring with whatever added ingredients you'd like.