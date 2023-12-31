Citrusy Fish Tacos With Grapefruit Salsa Recipe

Whether it's taco night, a weeknight dinner, or a party with friends, a tasty taco meal is hard to resist. Fish tacos are a popular take on this Mexican meal, and there are many ways to prepare them. Some takes use fried or baked whitefish, others bread the fish first, and some feature seafood such as shrimp instead of fish fillets. The toppings can vary greatly, from simple onion and cilantro to more elaborate vegetables, salsas, and flavorings. Besides their great taste, tacos are easily customized to your tastes, and they're simple to serve and eat.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for fish tacos that are made with cod and topped with a grapefruit salsa. Cod fillets have a mild taste, and the flesh keeps its shape when cooked. The fish is brushed with a flavorful seasoning of garlic and spices before being pan-fried, and the result is packed with flavor. Instead of a traditional tomato salsa or one of the other 14 common types of salsa, this version features grapefruit segments that are combined with bell pepper, jalapeño, lime juice, and mint. When served on top of the fish, it gives a bright, citrusy taste and a beautiful color to the tacos. If it seems like it would be difficult to make these beautiful and tasty tacos, rest assured that they assemble quickly and cook in only 10 minutes. Try this recipe if you're looking for an easy way to perk up your taco night.