Citrusy Fish Tacos With Grapefruit Salsa Recipe
Whether it's taco night, a weeknight dinner, or a party with friends, a tasty taco meal is hard to resist. Fish tacos are a popular take on this Mexican meal, and there are many ways to prepare them. Some takes use fried or baked whitefish, others bread the fish first, and some feature seafood such as shrimp instead of fish fillets. The toppings can vary greatly, from simple onion and cilantro to more elaborate vegetables, salsas, and flavorings. Besides their great taste, tacos are easily customized to your tastes, and they're simple to serve and eat.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for fish tacos that are made with cod and topped with a grapefruit salsa. Cod fillets have a mild taste, and the flesh keeps its shape when cooked. The fish is brushed with a flavorful seasoning of garlic and spices before being pan-fried, and the result is packed with flavor. Instead of a traditional tomato salsa or one of the other 14 common types of salsa, this version features grapefruit segments that are combined with bell pepper, jalapeño, lime juice, and mint. When served on top of the fish, it gives a bright, citrusy taste and a beautiful color to the tacos. If it seems like it would be difficult to make these beautiful and tasty tacos, rest assured that they assemble quickly and cook in only 10 minutes. Try this recipe if you're looking for an easy way to perk up your taco night.
Gather your citrusy fish taco and grapefruit salsa ingredients
For the grapefruit salsa that tops these fish tacos, you will need grapefruit, red bell pepper, jalapeño, shallot, lime juice, mint leaves, and salt. You'll need a pound of cod, and you'll make a fish seasoning to brush onto the fish with garlic, cumin, chili powder, more lime juice, salt, and pepper. Grab some grapeseed oil for frying and 8 corn tortillas for assembling the tacos. The tortillas are meant to be the small ones with a diameter of about 5 inches. You'll need radishes and cilantro for topping, and sour cream and guacamole for serving.
Step 1: Make the salsa
Place all of the grapefruit salsa ingredients in a medium bowl and gently mix together with a spoon. Set aside.
Step 2: Mix the fish seasoning
Place the fish seasoning ingredients in a small bowl and mix well with a fork.
Step 3: Brush the fish with seasoning
Brush the seasoning onto both sides of the fish.
Step 4: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large skillet on medium-high.
Step 5: Cook the fish
Add the fish and cook for 2–4 minutes per side (or a little more if the filets are thick), until the flesh turns opaque white and flakes easily with a fork. Remove from the heat.
Step 6: Warm the tortillas
Warm the tortillas in a dry frying pan or skillet on medium for about 30 seconds per side.
Step 7: Place the cod in the tacos
Divide the cod evenly between the 8 tortillas.
Step 8: Place the toppings on the tacos
Top the cod with grapefruit salsa, radish, and cilantro.
Step 9: Serve the citrusy fish tacos
Serve the fish tacos immediately with sour cream and guacamole on the side, if desired.
Can I use other types of fish to make fish tacos?
Cod is a delicious, cold-water white fish with a mild flavor and thick, smooth flesh. When cooked, the flesh turns opaque white and can easily be separated into sections with a fork, making dividing them among tacos a breeze. It takes seasoning well, as with the garlicky and spicy seasoning used in this recipe, and the texture can be described as both substantial and light. Cod is a good choice for these tacos, but it's not the only kind you can use. In fact, although cod is delicious, it may be pricier than other kinds of fish, or only sold in large pieces. You can use a variety of different fish, instead, since it will be covered in salsa and toppings and won't take center stage.
If cod isn't available or you're wondering about the best fish to use in tacos, any other white fish will work well here. White fish has white-colored flesh and a mild flavor, and it is high in protein and low in fat. There are many options — halibut, tilapia, haddock, mahi mahi, snapper, flounder, and grouper are all classified as mild white fish. We don't recommend using oily fish, such as trout, salmon, mackerel, herring, and sardines.
I don't like grapefruit -- can I use something else in the grapefruit salsa?
Grapefruit is the main ingredient in the grapefruit salsa that tops these fish tacos, and we love its juiciness and slightly tart flavor blended with the other ingredients. However, not everyone enjoys grapefruit, so if you still want to make this recipe, you can use something else in the salsa instead. Oranges are a good choice because they are a juicy citrus fruit like grapefruit but have a sweet flavor instead of a bitter one. Similarly, tangerines or mandarin oranges will work well, too. Although pineapple isn't a citrus fruit, it's our next recommendation because it has a bright flavor and a hint of tartness along with its sweetness.
Many other fruits are used to make delicious salsas and can be good options. Peaches, mangoes, strawberries, pomegranate, and watermelon are some examples. Moving away from fruit, salsa made with cucumber or avocado is tasty. If you like classic salsa, just chop a fresh tomato and skip the fruit.
