The Best Time Of Day To Drink Your Coffee To Feel The Effects The Most

If you're one of those people who doesn't want anyone to talk to you until you've had your morning coffee — honestly, same. But while it's tempting to shuffle straight to the coffee maker as soon as you wake up, research shows that you may want to hold off a bit. To feel your coffee's effects the most, you may want to wait until about an hour after you wake before you consume one of these popular types of coffee with tons of caffeine.

According to the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, your cortisol levels (which are associated with stress levels) are at their highest around 7 to 8 a.m. But caffeine is also a well-known stimulant that can increase cortisol levels. So if you wake up and have your first cup of joe between 7 and 8 a.m., it's possible you'll get a big jolt of cortisol all at once. Sure, it might wake you up right away, but since your levels are already high, you may not need that java to get you going. If you wait until after they've started dipping, which happens over the course of the day, you may be making better use of your caffeine.