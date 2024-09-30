The Best Time Of Day To Drink Your Coffee To Feel The Effects The Most
If you're one of those people who doesn't want anyone to talk to you until you've had your morning coffee — honestly, same. But while it's tempting to shuffle straight to the coffee maker as soon as you wake up, research shows that you may want to hold off a bit. To feel your coffee's effects the most, you may want to wait until about an hour after you wake before you consume one of these popular types of coffee with tons of caffeine.
According to the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, your cortisol levels (which are associated with stress levels) are at their highest around 7 to 8 a.m. But caffeine is also a well-known stimulant that can increase cortisol levels. So if you wake up and have your first cup of joe between 7 and 8 a.m., it's possible you'll get a big jolt of cortisol all at once. Sure, it might wake you up right away, but since your levels are already high, you may not need that java to get you going. If you wait until after they've started dipping, which happens over the course of the day, you may be making better use of your caffeine.
More reasons to delay your morning coffee
Beyond just unnecessarily spiking your cortisol levels, there are a few more reasons you may want to delay your cup of joe in the morning. In general, the caffeine will last for four to six hours in your system, although you'll feel its effects the most about an hour after you drink it. So if you want to stay awake later into the day, consuming it a little later will help.
Plus, that first coffee-free hour gives you time to eat an easy breakfast. Caffeine can actually suppress your appetite, so if you're an early java drinker but typically avoid breakfast, this may be why you're not inclined to chow down as soon as you wake up. However, consuming coffee on an empty stomach can increase your likelihood of getting acid reflux (as coffee is notoriously acidic), and cause general unease because of escalating bile production. So instead of heading straight to the espresso maker, you may want to just eat a solid breakfast and head outside within the first hour of waking up. According to The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, the simple act of getting some light can increase your cortisol levels first thing in the morning. Then when you head back inside and your cortisol starts to dip, that cup of joe (or caffeinated drink from Starbucks) can help to keep your energy levels high.