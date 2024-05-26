13 Ways To Cook Eggs In The Oven For An Easy Breakfast

There's no denying that eggs are a staple food in many households. Unless you refrain from all animal products, eggs are an easy source of protein to add to meals, and a classic way to start the day in many countries. If you follow a vegetarian diet, eggs can provide you with all of the essential amino acids in a proper balance. They offer a hefty supply of vitamins and minerals, including nutrients that are beneficial for brain, eye, and heart health. It's not uncommon to hear eggs being touted as one of the most nutritious foods in the world, adding to their overall appeal on your breakfast plate.

Of course, eating the same hard-boiled or scrambled eggs on repeat can get a bit dull. Plus, you might not be super eager to stand by the stovetop and attend to a pan first thing in the morning. Cooking eggs in the oven allows you to step away and continue to get ready for the day to come while your breakfast bakes. On days when you have a bit more time and energy in the morning, some recipes combine a bit of sautéing and baking for optimal results.

There's no shortage of ways to add your favorite ingredients to eggs for your morning meal. We've collected our top ways for cooking eggs in the oven to ensure you start the day with a nourishing and delicious breakfast.