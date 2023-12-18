Brunch-Perfect Sausage Strata Recipe

Whether you'll be hosting family for a long weekend, or you have a holiday work brunch to plan for, there's nothing better than sharing a big breakfast centered around a special recipe. This sausage strata is the perfect mix of eggs, sausage, bread, and cheese, all served up as a delicious crowd-pleasing, casserole-like meal. "I love that the prep time on this is pretty short, so you get a really great breakfast or brunch that seems really impressive with very little effort," says recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking.

That said, while the prep time is limited, the dish does need to chill for about eight hours, so it's important to plan ahead if you want to eat it in the morning. "You could prepare this the day or night before a weekend brunch or a holiday breakfast or anytime you want it, really," Morone says.

To that end, she also says it's a great option for meal preppers — since it makes 12 servings, you can make it on the weekend to enjoy as your breakfast throughout the week.