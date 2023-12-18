Brunch-Perfect Sausage Strata Recipe
Whether you'll be hosting family for a long weekend, or you have a holiday work brunch to plan for, there's nothing better than sharing a big breakfast centered around a special recipe. This sausage strata is the perfect mix of eggs, sausage, bread, and cheese, all served up as a delicious crowd-pleasing, casserole-like meal. "I love that the prep time on this is pretty short, so you get a really great breakfast or brunch that seems really impressive with very little effort," says recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking.
That said, while the prep time is limited, the dish does need to chill for about eight hours, so it's important to plan ahead if you want to eat it in the morning. "You could prepare this the day or night before a weekend brunch or a holiday breakfast or anytime you want it, really," Morone says.
To that end, she also says it's a great option for meal preppers — since it makes 12 servings, you can make it on the weekend to enjoy as your breakfast throughout the week.
Gather the ingredients for brunch-perfect sausage strata
The essential ingredients in any strata are eggs, bread, and milk or cream, which work together to create the "base" of the casserole. The rest of the ingredients lend changes to the overall flavor. This strata requires sausage, shallots, eggs, whole milk, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, Gruyère cheese, cheddar cheese, dried parsley, and cubed Italian or French bread.
Prep a pan and cook the sausage
Get started by greasing a casserole pan and setting it aside. Heat a large skillet to medium and add the sausage. Cook until it's no longer pink, then remove it from the pan and set it aside, leaving the grease in the pan.
Use whatever type or flavor of sausage you personally like best. "You can use any kind of sausage. I just used regular pork sausage, but I'm a big fan of turkey and chicken sausages. You can get different flavors for this strata by using different kinds of sausage," Morone advises.
Sautè the shallots until golden
Using the sausage grease as the oil, add the chopped shallots to the skillet and cook them on low heat until they're golden. This should take about 5 minutes. Remove the shallots from the pan and add them to the dish with the sausage and set them aside.
Mix the eggs and wet ingredients
Grab a large bowl and mix he eggs, milk, mustard, salt, and pepper together. Use a whisk and make sure the ingredients are well-combined, as this will be the base, along with the bread, for your strata.
Add the remaining ingredients until well combined
Next up, add the cheeses, parsley, sausage, and shallots to the same bowl, and mix well. Finally, drop the cubed bread into the bowl and stir until it's been completely soaked in the egg and milk mixture.
You may be wondering if it's wise to mix freshly cooked, hot sausage with eggs and cheese, but Morone says there's no issue. "By the time you've cooked the shallots and mixed up the other ingredients, the sausage will be closer to room temperature than hot. I haven't had an issue with anything being too hot when you add it to the egg/cheese mixture, so you don't need to take additional time to wait before assembling," she says.
Fill a pan with the mixture and chill overnight
The rest of the prep work is pretty much a cakewalk from here on out. All you need to do is pour the soaked bread, sausage, and cheese into the pan you prepared earlier and cover it with foil. Pop it in the fridge to chill, allowing for at least 8 hours. That said, this is a recipe you can make ahead, so feel free to leave it soaking for up to a full day. "The strata is chilled in the fridge for so long to allow time for the bread to absorb most of the liquid from the egg/milk mixture," Morone explains.
Bake the strata, rest, and serve
When you're about ready to bake your strata, preheat the oven to 350 F. Take the strata straight from the fridge and put it into the oven, cooking it for 50-60 minutes, or until the top is golden and the center looks set.
Remove the casserole from the oven and let it cook to further set for 10 minutes before you cut and serve. You don't even need to think about meal pairings if you don't want to. "This is great as a one-dish breakfast. You don't really need any sides to go along with it because everything you might want is already in it. The only thing I can think of might be some fresh fruit on the side. For drinks, any coffee or tea goes well with it," Morone suggests.
And again, this is a great recipe for meal prepping. "You can store this covered in the fridge for up to 4 days, or freeze it for up to 3 months. Just reheat portions of it in the microwave when you want it," Morone says.
- 16 ounces sausage
- ¼ cup shallots, chopped
- 10 eggs
- 4 cups whole milk
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup Gruyère cheese, grated
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 6 cups cubed Italian or French bread
- Lightly grease a 9x13 pan, set aside.
- In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until it's no longer pink. Spoon the sausage out of the pan into a separate plate, leaving the grease in the pan.
- Add the chopped shallots to the skillet with the remaining grease. Cook on low until they become golden, about 5 minutes. Add the shallots to the plate with the sausage, set aside.
- In a large bowl whisk the eggs together with the milk, mustard, salt, and pepper.
- Add in the Gruyère cheese, cheddar cheese, parsley, sausage and shallots and stir until well combined.
- Add the cubed bread to the bowl and stir together gently until the bread is coated in the egg mixture.
- Pour into the prepared pan and cover the pan with foil. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours, up to 24 hours.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F. Bake the strata in the oven for 50-60 minutes until it becomes golden and the center is set.
- Remove from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes before cutting and serving.