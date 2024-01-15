Recipes Course Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Overnight Eggs Benedict Casserole Recipe

ham and egg breakfast casserole in pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table
By Katie Rosenhouse and Tasting Table Staff/

Eggs Benedict is a classic brunch dish, but it can be pretty labor-intensive to prepare and may require a lot of last-minute fussing. This overnight casserole version, however, is "particularly easy to make and totally fool-proof," according to recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, and it still includes all the creamy goodness of hollandaise. "If you can brown bacon and whisk eggs, you can whip this up in no time," Rosenhouse assures.

Hence the "overnight" part of this recipe's name, you'll want to assemble this casserole the day before you bake and serve it — 8 hours is the minimum, but Rosenhouse tells us you can go up to 24 hours if need be. As she explains, "The English muffins need time to soak up the custardy base for the right texture." Once baked, this eggs Benedict casserole will have a perfectly golden brown crust and and "a custardy, bread pudding-like center for an indulgent way to start the day," Rosenhouse says.

Gather the ingredients for overnight eggs Benedict casserole

breakfast casserole ingredients Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

The casserole comes together with Canadian bacon, eggs, milk, cream, English muffins, and scallions and is flavored with paprika, salt, and pepper. You'll also need a little oil for cooking, as well as extra egg yolks, lemon juice, and butter for the hollandaise.

Step 1: Prep a baking dish

greased baking pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.

Step 2: Cook the bacon

Canadian bacon in pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Make the casserole: Add oil to a large pan over medium heat, then cook bacon until browned, stirring occasionally. Set aside.

Step 3: Beat the eggs

egg in metal bowl with whisk Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Beat eggs in a large bowl.

Step 4: Stir in the liquids and seasonings

eggs and milk in bowl with whisk Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Add milk, cream, paprika, salt, and pepper, and whisk to combine.

Step 5: Assemble the English muffin base

bread chunks in pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Scatter English muffin chunks evenly into the prepared baking dish.

Step 6: Add the bacon and scallions

bread and canadian bacon in baking dish for breakfast casserole Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Top evenly with bacon and scallions.

Step 7: Pour in the eggs

uncooked breakfast casserole in pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Pour egg mixture evenly over the casserole.

Step 8: Refrigerate overnight

plastic-wrapped breakfast casserole Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Wrap baking dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 8 hours (or up to 24 hours).

Step 9: Heat up the oven

hand turning dial on oven Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Step 10: Rest the casserole at room temperature

uncooked breakfast casserole in pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Let casserole sit at room temperature for 15 minutes while the oven preheats.

Step 11: Bake

breakfast casserole in pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Unwrap the casserole and bake for 50-55 minutes until golden brown.

Step 12: Melt some butter

melted butter in metal bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Meanwhile, make the hollandaise: Melt butter in a small pot or in the microwave.

Step 13: Blend the egg yolks and lemon juice

egg yolks in blender Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Add egg yolks and lemon juice to a blender and process for a few seconds to combine.

Step 14: Gradually add the butter

eggs and butter in blender Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Slowly stream the warm melted butter into the egg mixture, blending until thickened and smooth.

Step 15: Serve the casserole with hollandaise

breakfast casserole on plate Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Serve casserole warm, with hollandaise on the side for drizzling.

What other ingredients can I use in overnight eggs Benedict casserole?

breakfast casserole in pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

If you've eaten eggs Benedict at a trendy brunch spot in recent years, you may have noticed that they come in all different varieties. Wondering if that might work here? Rosenhouse says yes. As she puts it, "You can absolutely have fun playing with the ingredients in this casserole." Change out the Canadian bacon for another kind of bacon, ham, or sausage, or go with chicken or even crab cakes as the protein. You could also add shredded cheese, if you please, or stir in some vegetables such as onions, mushrooms, or spinach. Yet another option is to spike your hollandaise with chile peppers or hot sauce to give it a little kick.

While Rosenhouse explains that sturdy yet porous English muffins have the perfect texture for this custardy casserole, she does say they can be swapped out for a different type of bread. Among her suggestions are challah or brioche, although chunks of sturdy French, Italian, or sourdough bread should also work. You can also make your casserole sweeter by using Hawaiian bread.

What are some hollandaise tips for the best overnight eggs Benedict casserole?

hollandaise sauce in white bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Even though this casserole is much easier than making typical eggs Benedict, there's still one tricky bit: whipping up the hollandaise sauce. Fortunately, "the beauty of making hollandaise in the blender is that there's little risk of it breaking," Rosenhouse tells us. She realizes, however, that not all blenders are capable of operating with the top removed. If this is the case with the appliance you own, Rosenhouse suggests using an immersion blender. 

If you don't have an immersion blender, you can always make hollandaise the traditional way in a double boiler. While making your sauce on the stovetop does increase the risk that it will separate, this doesn't mean you'll need to start all over again with a new batch — as there's a trick to rescuing broken hollandaise. As Rosenhouse advises, "Add up to 1 tablespoon boiling water, a bit at a time and while blending, to bring it back together."

Overnight Eggs Benedict Casserole Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
Cooking eggs Benedict in casserole form is way easier, as is making hollandaise sauce in the blender. Try both in this hearty recipe for breakfast or brunch.
Prep Time
8.42
hours
Cook Time
55
minutes
Servings
12
servings
breakfast casserole in pan
Total time: 9 hours, 20 minutes
Ingredients
  • For the casserole
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 1 (6-ounce) package Canadian bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 8 large eggs
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 cup heavy cream (or half-and-half)
  • ¼ teaspoon paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 9 English muffins, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • ½ cup sliced scallions
  • For the hollandaise
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • ½ cup salted butter
Directions
  1. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
  2. Make the casserole: Add oil to a large pan over medium heat, then cook bacon until browned, stirring occasionally. Set aside.
  3. Beat eggs in a large bowl.
  4. Add milk, cream, paprika, salt, and pepper, and whisk to combine.
  5. Scatter English muffin chunks evenly into the prepared baking dish.
  6. Top evenly with bacon and scallions.
  7. Pour egg mixture evenly over the casserole.
  8. Wrap baking dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 8 hours (or up to 24 hours).
  9. Preheat oven to 375 F.
  10. Let casserole sit at room temperature for 15 minutes while the oven preheats.
  11. Unwrap the casserole and bake for 50-55 minutes until golden brown.
  12. Meanwhile, make the hollandaise: Melt butter in a small pot or in the microwave.
  13. Add egg yolks and lemon juice to a blender and process for a few seconds to combine.
  14. Slowly stream the warm melted butter into the egg mixture, blending until thickened and smooth.
  15. Serve casserole warm, with hollandaise on the side for drizzling.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 338
Total Fat 22.1 g
Saturated Fat 11.9 g
Trans Fat 0.6 g
Cholesterol 223.5 mg
Total Carbohydrates 22.7 g
Dietary Fiber 2.1 g
Total Sugars 3.7 g
Sodium 396.2 mg
Protein 13.5 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
Recommended