Overnight Eggs Benedict Casserole Recipe

Eggs Benedict is a classic brunch dish, but it can be pretty labor-intensive to prepare and may require a lot of last-minute fussing. This overnight casserole version, however, is "particularly easy to make and totally fool-proof," according to recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, and it still includes all the creamy goodness of hollandaise. "If you can brown bacon and whisk eggs, you can whip this up in no time," Rosenhouse assures.

Hence the "overnight" part of this recipe's name, you'll want to assemble this casserole the day before you bake and serve it — 8 hours is the minimum, but Rosenhouse tells us you can go up to 24 hours if need be. As she explains, "The English muffins need time to soak up the custardy base for the right texture." Once baked, this eggs Benedict casserole will have a perfectly golden brown crust and and "a custardy, bread pudding-like center for an indulgent way to start the day," Rosenhouse says.